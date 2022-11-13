Shopping for a new vacuum is like shopping for a new swimsuit or pair of jeans. While there's a lot of decent options, it can be hard to find the one that's just right. Ask Katie Reed, a passionate fur mom who was purchasing a new one annually up until three years ago when she moved to her current place. "I've tried so many vacuums. We have two animals, and one is a Sheltie with a lot of hair who sheds what feels like all day long," Reed explains. "We also have a lot of different surfaces, plus stairs." A new house was the perfect excuse to splurge on a cordless Dyson (which, unsurprisingly, makes a couple of appearances on this list). "I haven't felt the need to buy or even look at a new vacuum, so I've already saved hundreds of dollars," she continues. With an ease of use, variety of attachments, light weight and powerful suction, it continues to check every box.

