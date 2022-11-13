ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Star Trek Reveals Sisko's Return

Capt. Benjamin Sisko, the former commander of the Deep Space 9 space station in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, has returned to the Star Trek universe. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine fans will likely remember how Sisko's story ended in the series finale, "What We Leave Behind." After defeating Dukat and the Pah-wraiths, the Prophets welcomed "the Sisko" into the Celestial Temple within the Bajoran wormhole. However, before Sisko left linear existence behind, he promised his son, Jake, that he would return.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Props Being Sold at Auction

In November, Star Trek fans will have the opportunity to bid to own any of more than 300 original costumes, props, set decorations, and behind-the-scenes memorabilia from the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard. Propstore is holding the auction, in association with Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. It's the first online auction ever to feature items from the making of Star Trek: Picard Seasons 1 and 2. The bidding begins at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 15th, and bidding ends on Tuesday, November 29th at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Registration is open now at the Propstore website.
ComicBook

Star Trek Reveals Another Meeting Between Picard and Sisko

Many Star Trek fans will remember the meetings between Capt. Jean-Luc Picard and Cmdr. Benjamin Sisko in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's pilot episode, "Emissary." Star Trek has revealed that wasn't the only meeting between the two iconic Star Trek captains. SPOILERS for Star Trek #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Ramon Rosanas, Lee Loughridge, and Clayton Cowles follow. Benjamin Sisko is back, sent by the Prophets into corporeal existence with a new mission. However, for that mission, he needs a ship and a crew. For that, he looks toward Picard for help, which comes as a surprise to Jean-Luc as much as it may surprise fans.
BGR.com

There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free

Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
The Independent

Voices: Rihanna, what were you thinking when you picked Johnny Depp for your Savage X Fenty fashion show?

I have always liked Rihanna. Well, as much as you can like someone you have never actually met. But as many of us know all too well, your greatest strength is often your greatest flaw – and the thing that initially attracted you to someone later becomes the thing that repels you.I have always admired Rihanna for how effortlessly she exudes that timeless I don’t give a f*** category of cool that never goes out of fashion. But upon learning she is going to feature Johnny Depp in the November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Looper

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022

As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales

Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook

John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production

John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy