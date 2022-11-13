Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalJ.R. HeimbignerWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Day 1 of Darrell Brooks SentencingAction NewsMilwaukee, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three DaysStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle announces he will leave the organization at year end
Kenosha Area Business Alliance President Todd Battle, who has served as president of the organization for 18 years, announced Monday he plans to leave his position at the end of the year. Battle has accepted a job with Zilber Property Group, the Milwaukee-based real estate development firm with significant holdings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023
MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
Delafield police investigating potential fraud at pilates business
Studio 83 Pilates and Core Glow in Delafield went from being fully operational to completely empty. Both are owned by the same woman who people say has left town with customers' money.
PLANetizen
Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee
After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
thetosacompass.com
Person of Interest: Ms. Cieri
“I have been working as Tosa East’s building sub for three weeks.”. “I am actually originally from New Jersey. I moved to Milwaukee in March. I was a teacher in Jersey and I got my teaching license transferred to Wisconsin so I’m subbing, but I’m also waiting for a job.”
WISN
Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting
MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
wpr.org
Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies
The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid
RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI
The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
CBS 58
1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say the victim killed in a residential fire Tuesday night is a 68-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious. Published: 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market back for 14th season
The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market returned for its 14th season Saturday Nov. 12. It's located at 53rd and Capitol and has a variety of products.
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Delicatessen keeps the family tradition going
KENOSHA, Wis. - Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been a Kenosha tradition since 1950. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
wearegreenbay.com
Snowy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Donate to Toys for Tots and save at Six Turtles Boutique this Thursday and Friday
(WFRV) – A local boutique in Sheboygan is gearing up for Pink Friday and you can get in on deals by making a donation. Lauren from Six Turtles Boutique with how to get early access to the Pink Friday doorbusters by donating a toy for Toys for Tots. Details...
CBS 58
Barrett provides update on position as U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's been almost a year since Tom Barrett gave up his position as mayor of Milwaukee and became the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. On Monday, we heard from the former mayor, who gave us a little update on his new job. "Well, I can tell you...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems across City of West Bend, WI
November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
Comments / 2