The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO