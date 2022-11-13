ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sun Country Airlines: Milwaukee flights to Twin Cities in 2023

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday, Nov. 15 its summer 2023 schedule from Milwaukee, which will include nonstop flights to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 5. The Minnesota-based airline will fly the route on Fridays and Sundays from May 5 through Sept. 4 – allowing weekend trips to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thetosacompass.com

Person of Interest: Ms. Cieri

“I have been working as Tosa East’s building sub for three weeks.”. “I am actually originally from New Jersey. I moved to Milwaukee in March. I was a teacher in Jersey and I got my teaching license transferred to Wisconsin so I’m subbing, but I’m also waiting for a job.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Moisture problem so bad in apartment mushrooms are growing in carpeting

MILWAUKEE — The moisture problem in a Milwaukee apartment is so bad, the water squishes alongside her shoes when she steps on the carpet. But the truly remarkable indication is the mushrooms sprouting from behind Ranisha Jackson's couch. She discovered the problem in early October when her 3-year-old came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Founder of Waukesha-based Generac dies

The founder of Waukesha-based Generac died this week. Robert Kern founded the company in Wales, Wisconsin, in 1959 with five employees making portable generators from his garage. The company now employs about 10,000 people and had revenue of $3.7 billion last year. When Kern sold the company in 2006, he...
WAUKESHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid

RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
RACINE, WI
luxury-houses.net

This $4.595M Spectacular Estate Exceeds Your Expectations with Gorgeous Architecture, Unparalleled Quality, and Finest Amenities in Brookfield, WI

The Estate in Brookfield is a luxurious home featuring elegant swimming pool, finely manicured landscaping and open entertainment areas now available for sale. This home located at 4410 Carlisle Ct, Brookfield, Wisconsin; offering 07 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 13,056 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeanne Jaskolski (262-844-9912) – Keller Williams Realty-Lake Country for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brookfield.
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

1 dead after fire destroys both units of Milwaukee townhome

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police say the victim killed in a residential fire Tuesday night is a 68-year-old Milwaukee man. The cause of the fire remains undetermined; however, officials say it does not appear to be suspicious. Published: 9:21 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snowy mix continues tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park

MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems across City of West Bend, WI

November 14, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Businesses and homeowners across the City of West Bend are being added by some intermittent power problems. The Internet is down at the public library, neighbors on Sixth Avenue say their lights are going on and off and the traffic lights are not working in some areas.
WEST BEND, WI
mediamilwaukee.com

Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert

November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
HARTFORD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy