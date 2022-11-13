Read full article on original website
Various News: The Bella Twins React To Mandy Rose Dressing As Nikki, Several WWE Pre-Sales Available, Lineup For Tomorrow’s MLW Fusion
– On last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Mandy Rose dressed as Nikki Bella, which was alluded to by the WWE Twitter account. The Bella twins reacted with an emoji. – Several WWE events will have pre-sales tomorrow and the company has made the codes available. The pre-sales end at 11:59 PM local time, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday.
Natalya on Winning the WWE Raw Women’s Title Being Her Last Major Goal
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE Superstar Natalya discussed her goal of wanting to become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. She’s previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the Divas Championship. She has yet to ever win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.
MJF on How He Is the Mount Rushmore of Long Island Wrestlers, Detesting the Word ‘Heel’
– Newsday recently spoke to AEW star and No. 1 contender MJF, who discussed his title contest against Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Full Gear 2022. Below are some highlights. MJF on being loved in Long Island but hated everywhere else: “It’s not just geography. It’s biology. Long Islanders...
Mia Yim Picks Up Win on Raw, Joins WarGames Match For WWE Survivor Series
Mia Yim has her first win after returning to the ring on Raw, and is now part of the WarGames match for Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, Yim defeated Tamina Snuka. Damage CTRL tried to recruit Yim for WarGames later in the show, but she instead chose to align with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka.
Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning International Live Event for January
– According a report by wrestling insider WrestleVotes, it’s rumored that there was talk backstage at last night’s edition of WWE Raw of plans for an “international live event” for WWE that will take place on Wednesday, January 18 or Thursday, January 19. The location on the event is said to be TBD.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Women’s WarGames Match: Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, & Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, & 1 More TBA.
Various News: Tyrus Fires Back at ‘Woke’ Critics Of His NWA Title Win, Sami Callihan Opening School
Tyrus has heard the complaints about his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship win, and he has a message for those critics. The new NWA Champion posted to Twitter on Monday to respond to those criticizing his win, writing:. “I know what da woke haters trolls cheer for. their boos and hate...
Ask 411 Wrestling: Was Shawn Michaels Supposed to Work Survivor Series 2014?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE Reportedly Reached Out To Steve Austin For Another Match
Steve Austin made his return to the ring at WrestleMania this year, and a new report says that WWE offered him another match. Fightful Select reports that the company made an offer to the WWE Hall of Famer for another match at some point since Triple H took over creative. It is not clear what event the the offer was for, though they presumed it was for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in April.
Tony Khan Praises Work of AR Fox on AEW Dark & Elevation
– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio before tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan praised the work of AR Fox after his recent matchups on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Khan on AR Fox’s work in AEW: “AR Fox has been...
Austin Theory Snaps, Takes Out Seth Rollins on WWE Raw
Austin Theory is done with being a selfie guy, snapping and attacking Seth Rollins and more on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Theory appeared on tonight’s episode of Raw and, after a promo earlier in the night when he said the world wants to see someone like him fail, he felt more alive than he ever has since his failed Money in the Bank cash-in last week. Dolph Ziggler then interrupted him and told him to stop making excuses, which resulted in a match where Theory destroyed Ziggler until it was ruled a no-contest and then continuing to attack him.
Road Dogg Says He Wanted to Make Big E Champion, Kofi Kingston Got the Nod Instead
– During a recent edition of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed former WWE Champion Big E, who is currently out of action due to a neck injury. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Road Dogg on Big E: “Big E’s doing...
Mick Foley Says Vader Had The Stiffest Punches; Compares Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Steve Austin’s Punches
On a recent episode of Foley is Pod, Mick told the story of telling Terry Gordy to “lay it in” with his punches for their match at the 1995 King of the Deathmatch. This led to Mick comparing how snug different opponents in his career were. Read some excerpts below:
WWE News: Update on Vince McMahon, Note on Other Talents Pulled From WrestleCade
– Fightful Select has an update on the whereabouts of former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Sources within WWE said they don’t hear much from McMahon, but he’s reportedly been out and about more than when he was still in charge of the company. As previously reported,...
WWE News: Randy Orton Surfaces in Instagram Post by His Wife, Behind the Scenes With Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Akira Tozawa Tweets Thank You Message
– Kim Orton, the wife of WWE Superstar Randy Orton, shared a post on her Instagram account, showing her with her husband who is in a hospital bed. You can check out the Instagram post below. Kim Orton wrote the following in the caption:. “7 wonderful years with the man...
Logan Paul Challenges John Cena For Wrestlemania, Talks Crown Jewel Match with Roman Reigns
In the latest edition of his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul not only discussed his match at Crown Jewel, he challenged John Cena for a match at Wrestlemania. It was previously reported that Cena will be wrestling at the event. Paul calling out talents on his podcast is how the Crown Jewel match happened with Roman Reigns. Here are highlights:
Britt Baker Comments On Promo Battle With Saraya Last Week, Says Saraya Motivated Her
In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Britt Baker spoke about her segment with Saraya on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and how it motivated her. She said: “It definitely motivated me because she ripped me apart. She literally ripped me to shreds, so I was kind of in shock for a second. It was very surreal, hearing everything she was saying to me, and even everything that she went through, it was very real and raw. That’s totally, her digs at me aside, this girl is a real-life role model. Everything she went through, everything she’s overcome, and now she’s standing in a ring, wrestling against the top girl at AEW. Like, hat’s off to her. But this is my house, and the fans know that. They told you that this is my house. I think she has her hardcore group of fans. I mean this girl’s a star. There’s probably people that don’t even watch wrestling that watched her family’s movie that wanna watch this match just because they’re a fan of her and the story. She’s a worldwide star and I can’t take that away from her. Actually I would like to be what she is one day. But when it comes to AEW, this is my house. You can’t come into my house and tell me that you laid the foundation down when you didn’t lay a single brick. I’m happy that she said every single word she did in that promo because this is the most fired up I’ve ever been. It’s not every day that I get to stand in the ring face-to-face and do a back and forth promo with someone, and that was really exciting. And it did, even though she was cutting me deep, it was very motivating because I did feel how raw she was. And she’s angry. I don’t think she’s angry at me, she’s angry at the situation, but what she told me? I don’t have what it takes to be a star? Okay, well if you meant to say it or not, you said it. Now all bets are off. You’re cleared, let’s have a match. Let’s go on Saturday.”
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: New Champion Tyrus to Appear, TV Title Match
– A brand-new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Here’s the announced lineup:. * New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to appear. * NWA TV Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) vs. Mims. * Sanctioned Wrestling Match: Aron Stevens vs. JR Kratos. *...
2K Announces Season 9 of WWE Supercard, Includes TLC Match and More
WWE and 2K have announced the launch of WWE Supercard season nine, which includes TLC matches, commentary and more. The announcement reads:. All-new TLC game mode, three new card tiers, official match commentary and special equipment headline the match card of an exciting new season. To new contenders and seasoned...
Britt Baker Jokes About Saraya Bringing Her Brother to AEW Dynamite, Saraya Responds
– As noted, Saraya and Britt Baker will be confronting one another yet again on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. It looks like her Saraya will be bringing some backup to the show tonight in the former of her brother, fellow wrestler Zak Knight. Knight tweeted last night, “Yo...
