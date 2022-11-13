Thunder And Knicks Final Injury Reports

The Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks are facing off at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports.

The Thunder will be without Darius Bazley, Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Eugene Omoruyi.

Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Feron Hunt, Trevor Keels and Mitchell Robinson.

They are 4-3 at home but just 1-4 in the five games they have played on the road away from Oklahoma.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been sensational to start the 2022-23 season.

The former Kentucky star is averaging 30.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

With how he has played, he could make his first trip to the All-Star Game in 2023.

The Thunder are expected to be among the worst teams in the league, but he has kept them competitive.

The Knicks enter the afternoon with a 6-6 record in their first 12 games.

They are 2-4 on the road but an impressive 4-2 in six games at Madison Square Garden.

Currently, they are tied with the Indiana Pacers for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Julius Randle (who also played his college basketball at Kentucky) has led the team averaging 20.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the east, but this past season they missed the postseason.