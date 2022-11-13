ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

numberfire.com

Update: Colt McCoy back in for Cardinals in Week 10

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is on the field Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCoy spent some time in the locker room during the third quarter of action, leading to Trace McSorley taking snaps for a series. However, after a lengthy Rams drive, it's McCoy who is back in there at quarterback.
FanSided

Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) expected to miss 'some time'

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) is expected to miss "some time" with the injury he suffered in the team's Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp's injury looked bad on the screen, and head coach Sean McVay did not seem optimistic in the team's postgame press conference. The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that Kupp did seem to avoid a fracture and the "worst case" scenario, but fantasy managers with Kupp on their teams will likely be without their top player for multiple weeks. Last year's Super Bowl champions are now 3-6 and in fourth place in their division, so they could consider taking a cautious approach with their star's recovery.
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders frustrated with TE Darren Waller?

Darren Waller emerged after four seasons off the NFL radar to become the Raiders’ centerpiece pass catcher, taking over after the franchise’s Antonio Brown– and Tyrell Williams-dependent plan failed. Waller has since signed two Raiders extensions. This season, however, has not featured much production or availability from the former comeback story.
LAS VEGAS, NV
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Tre Jones (illness) active on Tuesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jones will make his return after San Antonio's point guard missed one game with a stomach illness. In 33.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Jones' projection includes...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWCH.com

Chiefs fan with brain cancer given special football memory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are off to a 3-6 start, good for last in the NFC West. And now, they will be without their top offensive weapon for the foreseeable future. Head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday that superstar wideout Cooper Kupp will have ankle surgery...
ARIZONA STATE
numberfire.com

Cardinals designate Marquise Brown (foot) to return from injured reserve

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) has been designated to return from injured reserve. Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, just over four weeks after suffering a foot injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. He can now resume practicing and has a 21-day window to be promoted back to the active roster. It remains to be seen how quickly that will happen, but today's news is an encouraging sign for his rest of season impact.
The Spun

1 NFL Team Can Be Eliminated From Division Race Sunday

The 2022 NFL season is 10 weeks old, which means there's still seven more games to play for some teams and eight more for others. Despite still having nearly half the season left, one team could be eliminated from its division race this weekend. The Chicago Bears could get left out in the cold early this season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Update: Mark Andrews (shoulder) limited for Ravens on Wednesday

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Andrews wasn't on the field for the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media but did join the team after that. He logged a limited session. His participation on Wednesday is a great sign and opens the door for a potential return on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Chiefs' Mecole Hardman (abdomen) DNP on Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hardman opened the week with a DNP after sitting out Week 10's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an abdominal injury. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion protocol) were also absent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jamaal Williams (illness) sits out Lions practice Wednesday

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' absence isn't due to an injury, so he should be able to get right in time for Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the New York Giants. Last week, Williams rushed 16 times for 59 yards and a touchdown while handling more than twice as many touches as D'Andre Swift. He has out-carried Swift 40-8 the last two weeks.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Eagles' A.J. Brown dismisses ankle injury

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he will be fine after rolling his ankle during Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown came up limping in the first quarter and briefly left the game, but he returned for the next drive and didn't appear hobbled for the rest of the contest. This will be something to keep an eye on leading into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Brown finished Monday night with just 1 catch on 4 targets for 7 yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
BROOKLYN, NY

