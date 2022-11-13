ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

National Adoption Month

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many children are still awaiting adoption in West Virginia. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, please contact Mission WV at 1-866-CALL-MWV, fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 Christmas Ornament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Christmas make space for West Virginia’s first pooch on your tree. West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled her official 2022 limited edition Christmas Ornament Wednesday of the Justice’s beloved companion – Babydog. This year’s ornament was designed by Charleston-stained glass artist,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.
lootpress.com

Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds

FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
FAIRLEA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WVNS

A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WSAZ

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

