Bear firearms season to open up in WV
Firearms season for black bears will open up in West Virginia on Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties.
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 up slightly Tuesday in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose slightly Tuesday in West Virginia while most other totals remained steady. The state’s hospitalization total due to the virus moved to 147 (up nine), including 21 people in intensive care (down three) and five people on ventilators (down two), according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
National Adoption Month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many children are still awaiting adoption in West Virginia. If you would like to learn more and receive information about foster care and/or adoption, please contact Mission WV at 1-866-CALL-MWV, fosteradopt@missionwv.org or visit www.missionwv.org.
Each time it rains homes flood in Kanawha Co. community
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When it rains a community just outside of St. Albans floods and residents said it has been happening for years. Community members like Debbie Dever are trying to find answers once again. “I wish I could find the right word to tell you what it...
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
First Lady Cathy Justice unveils official 2022 Christmas Ornament
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Christmas make space for West Virginia’s first pooch on your tree. West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled her official 2022 limited edition Christmas Ornament Wednesday of the Justice’s beloved companion – Babydog. This year’s ornament was designed by Charleston-stained glass artist,...
Tuesday alert for ice in W.Va. mountains
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a cold Sunday with flurries, a new Tuesday southern storm will deliver a fresh soaker to the region with rainfall measuring a third to half inch. That rain will add to our security of a brush and forest fire free week ahead. The question of possible sleet at the onset of the event is a valid one. Typically, a case like this produces a bit of sleet at the onset of the event followed by a chilly rain and fog. Of course, temperatures will play a role in the forecast on Tuesday so double check the radar on Andy and Brandon’s updates and of course use the WSAZ app to help you plan your safe travels.
Submit Photos for 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice are inviting West Virginians to honor members of the United States military and first responders by submitting photos for the 2022 Military and First Responder recognition trees. You can submit photos to be showcased on two recognition trees...
Cody Johnson announces special performance at WV State Fairgrounds
FAIRLEA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The State Fair of West Virginia announced this morning that country music superstar and CMA Award Winner Cody Johnson will be making a trip to the West Virginia State Fairgrounds in May of 2023. The concert will take place at the grandstand on Tuesday, May...
Nicole’s Impact on West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists forecast major changes heading to the tristate area ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will pass through West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky overnight. Rain showers will start to pop up around 2am, and thunderstorms will start to form in the region around 4am. Locally there will […]
West Virginia Thanksgiving gas prices projected to hit record high
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Soon, many Americans will be hitting the road to visit family for Thanksgiving, and according to GasBuddy, they’ll be facing the highest “Turkey Day” gas prices ever. GasBuddy projects that on Thanksgiving 2022, the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon—up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more […]
Ice, snow & rain in the West Virginia mountains Tuesday
(WOWK) — Tuesday may be one of the first eventful winter weather days in the high terrain of West Virginia. Winter weather advisories are already posted for parts of the region. The higher on the mountain you are, the better your chance of seeing frozen precipitation. Most of us will be too warm to worry […]
Registered service deer ‘Twitch’ reportedly confiscated by West Virginia DNR
SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal. According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken. Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and […]
A 50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – One single Powerball ticket was sold matching the jackpot numbers this drawing, but a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased in West Virginia, at Par Mar on Kingwood Pike in Morgantown. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. The holder of […]
What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Amendment 2: West Virginia’s most controversial ballot item
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Amendment 2 is the most controversial item on the ballot this midterm election. 5′s Kaley Fedko spoke with Gov. Jim Justice, local politicians and other officials about Amendment 2. Watch the video above to learn more.
