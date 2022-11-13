ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Tiffany Trump gets married at Mar-a-Lago

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awokP_0j9LDM0G00


Tiffany Trump m arried Michael Boulos seemingly without a hitch at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Hurricane Nicole hit Florida on Thursday, causing all the staff at the Palm Beach resort to be sent home Wednesday, and it did not reopen until Friday night. A rehearsal dinner was slated in Trump's and fiancee Boulos's honor that night.

Ivanka Trump posted photos of her family to her Instagram, including a photo of herself and the bride, her half-sister, to her story at the wedding on Saturday.

TIFFANY TRUMP'S WEDDING IN JEOPARDY DUE TO HURRICANE NICOLE

Former President Donald Trump also confirmed in a post to his Truth Social that the wedding was still set for Mar-a-Lago.

"She and Michael are a beautiful couple who will be very happy together," Trump said of Tiffany. "A big thank you and congratulations to Tiffany’s mother, Marla, on the bringing up of a really great daughter!"


The bride wore a long-sleeved, beaded Elie Saab gown. Her wedding party wore baby blue.

"Tiffany Trumps wedding was a Blue Wave," director Leila Djansi joked in a tweet.


Others noticed the height of Barron Trump, the youngest child of Donald Trump. In wedding photos, he now stands taller than the former president, who is 6'3". Reporter Ian Livingston noted he's barely taller than Eric Trump, who is 6'5".


The newlywed couple became engaged in January 2021, which they were able to celebrate at the White House . They met while on vacation in Greece during the summer of 2018.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Boulos, whose family owns one of Nigeria's largest trading conglomerates, is of French and Lebanese descent and was born in Houston, Texas.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Inside Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos’ luxe Mar-a-Lago wedding

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in style. The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump exchanged vows with the billionaire, 25, on Saturday in a lavish ceremony at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Tiffany’s famous father, 76, walked her down the aisle as guests marveled at the bride’s stunning...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Melania Trump?

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
People

What to Know About Tiffany Trump's Husband Michael Boulos

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter married her fiancé Michael Boulos at her family's Mar-a-Lago Club Former President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her fiancé Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. The youngest Trump daughter made her relationship with Boulos both Instagram and White House official in 2019 when she posted a photo with him in the Red Room. A source told PEOPLE at the time that Tiffany and Boulos first connected after meeting at Lindsay Lohan's club in Greece. Boulos, the son of a wealthy...
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'

Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits. One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place. "Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still...
The Independent

Pelosi reveals surgeons had to remove husband’s skull and reshape it after attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has revealed that her husband was so gravely injured following the hammer attack at their San Francisco home that surgeons had to “take off the skull, reshape it, and put it back”. “It had cracked,” a shaken Ms Pelosi told CNN, adding that Paul Pelosi’s head was struck “on the top, in two places”. The suspect, David DePape, was after the speaker when he broke into the home in the middle of the night, repeatedly shouting “where’s Nancy?”Following the attack on 28 October, the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, and assault....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
72K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy