San Antonio, TX

J R Cordova
3d ago

I was actually waiting for this kinda weather tired of humid muggy days

Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio

A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas

Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
Why San Antonio will see multiple days of cold weather

SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for a cold snap that will bring rain and chilly weather as the next cold front arrives in less than 24 hours. Showers and storms are possible ahead of the front beginning Friday afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning.
San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

