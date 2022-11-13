Read full article on original website
J R Cordova
3d ago
I was actually waiting for this kinda weather tired of humid muggy days
10
news4sanantonio.com
Morning temperatures will be near freezing as cold front blankets San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - You're going to been a bigger jacket Tuesday morning, as the temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Those temperatures will increase into the upper 50s in the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is expected to be 58 degrees.
tpr.org
Cold front to produce the first 30-degree temperatures of the season for San Antonio
A cold front pushing through South Texas on Monday will clear out the fog and mist and by Thursday morning drop temperatures into the 30s. The temperature will not dip to freezing in the city, but it will be the chilliest morning of the year so far. Many spots in the Hill Country have already recorded their first fall freeze. The average first freeze for San Antonio is usually around Nov. 30, according to forecasters.
Massive pirate-themed park breaking ground this weekend in San Antonio
It's projected to open next year.
territorysupply.com
The 8 Best Camping Spots Near San Antonio, Texas
Bit by the camping bug? You definitely don’t have to travel far from San Antonio to do some. When you think of San Antonio, your first thought probably isn’t “camping” given that it is one of the state’s biggest cities. Look close enough though, and you may be surprised to see how many choice camping spots there are in and near the metropolitan area for when you’d much rather sleep under the stars. You’ll still be close to San Antonio’s many attractions, but sleeping in a tent or RV surrounded by fantastic scenery may give you a different perspective on what makes this little piece of Texas Hill Country so great.
KSAT 12
Get ready, San Antonio! We’ll have ‘sweater weather’ all week long
Our fireplaces and chimineas will be working overtime around South Central Texas throughout the week, as temperatures are expected to be some 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-November. Here’s how the forecast shakes out:. MONDAY, NOV. 14. It’ll be a chilly and damp morning with temperatures near...
Where to see the biggest and brightest Christmas light displays in San Antonio
It's the most wonderful time of year!
KENS 5
Why San Antonio will see multiple days of cold weather
SAN ANTONIO — Get ready San Antonians for a cold snap that will bring rain and chilly weather as the next cold front arrives in less than 24 hours. Showers and storms are possible ahead of the front beginning Friday afternoon followed by a big drop in temperatures overnight into Saturday morning.
Boutique San Antonio River Walk hotel with rooftop bar has a new look
The hotel will feature a bar on the River Walk and on the roof.
La Gloria founder opens first Tex-Mex concept at the San Antonio airport
Chef Johnny Hernandez says the new concept is inspired by 'home.'
San Antonio's El Mirasol expands with first restaurant in Boerne
The restaurant announced the move over the summer.
18 San Antonio restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals to-go
Don't spend your entire holiday in the kitchen.
San Antonio airport to launch Spirit routes to Las Vegas, Orlando this week
The launch will have some help from "Star Wars" characters.
Where to find 7 of the best San Antonio-area indoor playgrounds
Here's where kids can burn off the crazies this month.
VIDEO: H-E-B Christmas tree to be set up at Travis Park despite broken branch
The tree is still expected to be at Travis Park.
KTSA
Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expecting freezing temperatures overnight for parts of the Texas Hill Country both Saturday and Sunday morning. After a cold front arrives Friday afternoon, overnight lows are expected to drop well into the 30s in areas including Kerrville, Fredericksburg and possibly Boerne.
San Antonio's first Dave's Hot Chicken to open in December
Dave's Hot Chicken promises to 'blow your mind.'
Manu Ginobili, Mi Tierra group becomes new owners of San Antonio Missions
It will be the first time the team was locally owned since the '80s.
Northbound lanes of I-35 closed in San Marcos after multivehicle crash
The crash is near the McCarty Lane exit, and crews are working to clear the scene.
KTSA
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area along and south of a line from. LaGrange to Bastrop to San Antonio to Uvalde until 6 p.m. Weather forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and...
