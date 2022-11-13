ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints open preparations for the Rams game with an injury report that includes 13 names

The New Orleans Saints put out a lengthy injury report Wednesday that featured 13 names. A notable 10 players did not participate as the Saints began the physical prep for Sunday’s Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (triceps) were all non-participants in the Saints' first practice back after being inactive in the last game. Defensive back JT Gray (hamstring), defensive end Cam Jordan (eye) and offensive lineman James Hurst (concussion) also did not practice due to injuries. Offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Josh Andrews were absent with illnesses.
The Saints will wear throwback alternate uniforms against the Rams

The New Orleans Saints are changing their stripes for their Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. New Orleans will wear throwback uniforms Sunday, featuring a helmet with a vintage fleur de lis logo, a black jersey with old gold numbers and accents, and old gold pants. Similar to...
