ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Best men’s dress shoe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The right dress shoe not only makes a great first impression, it supports the person wearing it. It can be difficult to put your best foot forward when that foot is trapped in an outdated or uncomfortable shoe. The perfect men’s dress shoe combines form and function. Our top pick, the Allen Edmonds Men’s McAllister Wing Tip, is elegant on the outside but comfortable on the inside.
NBC4 Columbus

Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report

Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report in the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts.
NBC4 Columbus

Local roofing company that is here for your every need

Whether it’s a leaky roof or a faulty gutter, there are plenty of issues that can put a damper on your homes comfort and safety. We are highlighting a locally-owned company that is ready to take care of a slew of concerns surrounding your roof.

Comments / 0

Community Policy