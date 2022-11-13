ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

5-year-old killed in Tuscarawas County crash

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Port Washington, Ohio (WJW) — A 5-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Tuscarawas County on Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened just before 11 a.m. on US 36 near High Street, according to OSHP press release.

The release says the child, of Sydney, was a backseat passenger in an SUV that went off the roadway and crashed into a parked van.

The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The 25-year-old driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seatbelt, had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if the boy was properly restrained in a booster seat.

The crash remains under investigation.

