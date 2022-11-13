ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeast Polk girls compete at state swimming meet

By Megan Teske
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

The Southeast Polk girls swim and dive team finished its season by competing at the state swim meet.

A number of girls competed at state, with preliminaries taking place Nov. 11 and finals happening Nov. 12.

The Rams finished with 24 total points at state to finish 20th overall, their best finish since 2016.

Freshman Brynnly Woolums had the highest finish for Southeast Polk, placing sixth in the 100-yard freestyle finals with a time of 53.76 seconds. She also competed in the 200-yard freestyle, placing 24th.

Freshman Holli Hetzer and junior Kennedy Capman also competed individually at state. Hetzer finished 12th in the 1-meter dive with a score of 427.45 while Capman missed out on the finals of the 100-yard breaststroke after finishing 25th.

Southeast Polk also had a few relays swim at state.

The Rams competed in the 200-yard medley relay, the 200-yard freestyle relay as well as the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Capman, junior Elizabeth Douglas, sophomore Jordan Fertig and freshman Emelia Dayton placed 26th with a time of 1:56.08.

Douglas and Fertig also competed in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming with Woolums and sophomore Kaylen Torrence to place 16th with a time of 1:42.12.

The 400 relay team of Douglas, Capman, Torrence and Woolums finished 15th with a time of 3:44.94.

Football heads for the championship

The Southeast Polk football team will compete in the state championship game once again after the Rams defeated Johnston in the semifinals.

The Rams downed the Dragons 35-14 on Nov. 11 to advance.

Senior Abu Sama led the scoring for the Rams, rushing 14 times for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Harrison Gibson also had a solid day on the ground, finishing with 97 yards off 23 carries.

Junior quarterback Connor Moberly went 9-for-13 for 101 yards and one touchdown, with junior Carson Robbins leading the receivers with four catches for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams had a strong day on defense as well, with junior Trey Lust returning a fumble recovery 30 yards for a touchdown. He also had an interception.

Senior Cole Rogers had two interceptions and a team-high five total tackles while junior Draven Woods followed with 4.5 total tackles.

Southeast Polk will look to defend its state title against Valley at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at the UNI-Dome.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Southeast Polk girls compete at state swimming meet

