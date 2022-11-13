Browns replay: Miami Dolphins dominate Cleveland Browns to win

The Cleveland Browns returned to action Sunday afternoon at the Miami Dolphins . It wasn't pretty for the visiting team, as Miami rolled 39-17 .

The Browns — coming off their bye after last playing on Halloween against the Bengals on "Monday Night Football," and delivering their best performance of the season in a 32-13 rout — reverted back to their familiar struggles Sunday .

Here's how the game unfolded through our live updates from Sunday afternoon.

Browns lose 39-17 to Miami Dolphins

Browns allow close to 300 yards passing along with nearly 200 yards rushing. They showed no pass rush and the Dolphins had their way.

Hard to see a Browns come back at 39-17

After the Browns fail to convert a fourth down, turning the ball down on their own 20. It takes Miami one play - a 20-yard run from Jeff Wilson Jr. - to score and take a 39-17 lead with 7:07 left. For all practical purposes this one is over.

Dolphins add a field goal

The Browns defense continues to struggle. The Dolphins notch a 33-yard field goal to pad their lead to 33-17.

Signs of life from Browns offense, trail 30-17

The Browns answer the Dolphins touchdown with an impressive 33-yard run from running back Nick Chubb. After the extra point, the Miami lead is cut to 30-17.

Browns defense appears to have no answers; Miami scores

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill joins the scoring party with a two-yard touchdown reception to take Miami's lead to 30-10 after the extra point is no good. The Dolphins are averaging 6.9 yards per carry in the game and the Browns defense hasn't been effective in any form.

The Browns come back with a field goal; trail 24-10

Given the way the Miami Dolphins offense is moving, field goals are likely to do much for the Browns, but they at least answer the Dolphins touchdown drive in some form. Cade York nails a 37-yard field goal to cut Miami's lead to 24-10.

The Miami Dolphins waste no time in second half

With the opening kickoff of the second half, the Dolphins go 70 yards on six plays to score a touchdown on a 24-yard Raheem Mostert touchdown run. They take a 24-7 lead with 11:35 left in the third. The Dolphins already have 118 yard rushing in the game and continue to gash the Browns defense.

Miami Dolphins lead 17-7 at halftime over Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins take a 17-7 lead

Tua Tagovailoa hits wide receiver Trent Sherfield with a 14-yard touchdown pass to give the Dolphins a 17-7 lead.

Miami Dolphins 10, Browns 7

After the rare fumble from running back Nick Chubb, the Dolphins recover and take advantage putting a 39-yard field goal on the board to take a 10-7 lead.

End of the first quarter: Browns 7, Dolphins 7

Miami Dolphins answer Browns opening drive

The Miami Dolphins come right back at the Browns with a 10-play, 84-yard drive capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Alec Ingold. Game is tied at 7.

Cleveland Browns come out of the locker room on fire

Running back Jerome Ford took the opening kickoff 48 yards for the Browns to their 47-yard line. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett opened the drive with a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Miami 15 and several plays later Brissett connects with tight end Harrison Bryant for a one-yard TD pass. They take a 7-0 lead.

AFC North Division standings

Records include Sunday's results

Baltimore .... 6-3

Cincinnati .... 5-4

Cleveland .... 3-6

Pittsburgh ... 3-6

How to watch the Browns at Dolphins today

This afternoon's Browns game at Miami is on CBS, starting at 1.

Browns-Dolphins odds, money line, over/under

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook ; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Saturday at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Browns +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Dolphins -175 (bet $175 to win $100)

Browns +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Dolphins -175 (bet $175 to win $100) Against the spread: Browns +3.5 (-116) | Dolphins -3.5 (-104)

Browns +3.5 (-116) | Dolphins -3.5 (-104) Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

NFL Week 10: USA TODAY Sports' Week 10 NFL picks: Which teams might be on upset alert?

Browns at Dolphins key injuries

Browns

OG Michael Dunn (back) questionable

(back) questionable TE David Njoku (ankle) out

(ankle) out LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) out

Dolphins

OT Terron Armstead (toe, calf) questionable

(toe, calf) questionable QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable TE Tanner Conner (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable OT Austin Jackson (ankle, calf) questionable

(ankle, calf) questionable TE Hunter Long (concussion) out

Browns legend Joe Thomas talks Colts: Former NFL Pro Bowler Joe Thomas calls Indianapolis Colts hiring Jeff Saturday 'disrespectful'

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Browns replay: Miami Dolphins dominate Cleveland Browns to win