Stockton Kings fans happy basketball has returned to the 209

Basketball was back in the 209 Thursday night as the Stockton Kings hosted the Salt Lake City Stars at the Stockton Arena.

Despite the Kings falling 122-106 in their home opener, fans of the Sacramento Kings’ NBA G League affiliate were still excited to be a part of the action.

Tamara Basepayne of Manteca attended the game with her 11-year-old and 13-year-old sons, and her 7-year-old daughter. She said it was their first time going to a Stockton Kings game.

“We were just talking about how we want to come back again,” Basepayne said. “It’s been a lot of fun tonight.”

She said she was happy to bring her children to a fun, family-friendly event.

“The Kings’ mascot came up and gave them high fives and took pictures with them. It was just super exciting for them,” Basepayne said.

Calvin Haggerty of Vallejo said he is an avid basketball fan. He frequently travels to Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings games, but Thursday marked his first appearance at a Stockton Kings game.

“I loved the atmosphere,” Haggerty said. “It was really lively.”

Maria Wainwright of Modesto, also a first-timer, agreed.

“It was really amped up,” Wainwright said.

She added that her favorite part of the night was watching the halftime act: Kevin Shiflett, also known as the Amazing Chin Balancer. Shiflett balanced a variety of large objects on his chin, including a barbeque pit, a table and a ladder, much to the amazement of the crowd.

Plenty of entertainment is still in store as the 2022-23 NBA G League season tips off.

For the second consecutive season, the Stockton Kings’ schedule will be split into two parts: the 16-game Showcase Cup and the 32-game regular season.

The Showcase Cup tipped off Saturday, Nov. 5 and will continue throughout Saturday, Dec. 17. The regular season will begin Thursday, Dec. 29 and conclude Friday, March 24.

