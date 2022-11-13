Read full article on original website
CITGO Provides Grant to Enhance I & M Trail Connection
Unless a rider knows exactly where they are going, finding the connection between the 3.26 mile Centennial Trail and the 11 mile Gaylord Donnelley Trail can be a bit challenging. Now, thanks to a grant from CITGO, the route that goes along and under the 135th Street bridge will be well marked and include a number of amenities to liven up the ride.
Win Tickets to the Q Rock XMas Bash!!!!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Q Rock XMas Bash on Wednesday, December 7th at the Forge in Joliet!. Come hang out with Elwood from 3:00p-6:00p to get hyped for the show! Bad Santas, Sexy Elves, prizes, and more!
Photo Gallery: Nearly 100-million Dollar Investment For I-55 And Weber Road
The new and improved Weber Road interchange was celebrated in Will County on Monday. Every elected official touted safety for the new diamond interchange. The 96.7 million dollar project began years ago with construction starting in 2018. Will County’s portion was 21-million. The Illinois Department of Transportation was joined...
Bolingbrook Armed Bank Robbery Under Investigation
Authorities are looking for three suspects who robbed a Bolingbrook bank at gunpoint. The FBI says the robbery happened yesterday at the Huntington Bank branch on Quadrangle Drive. Three masked men entered with handguns and tied the employees up. They took off with an unknown amount of money.
Joliet Man Accused of Domestic Violence
A 23-year-old Joliet man was arrested on Sunday morning after a reported incident of domestic violence. It was at 9:33 am that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of Richards Street for a disturbance. Shortly after arriving officers determined that Jose Cabrera had struck his girlfriend on the head during an argument. He’s also accused of pulling the victim’s hair and grabbing the phone away from her, while on the phone with 911. The victim was eventually able to flee from Cabrera and get to safety.
Case Dismissed For Former Joliet City Councilman Accused of Filing A False Report
A bizarre chapter for a former Joliet City Councilman has comes to an end. The case against Don “Duck” Dickinson has been dismissed by a Will County Judge after Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not offer any argument to have the case against Dickinson continue. Dickinson’s attorneys filed a motion to have the case dismissed last July. Dickinson was charged with attempted disorderly conduct for allegedly making a false report by accusing Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk of threatening him. Considering no arguments were offered, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan dismissed the case on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Provisional Ballot Count May Change Several Results in Will County Races
Tuesday was the day that provisional ballots were counted in the 2022 midterm election at the Will County Clerk’s Office and it appears the provisional count did have an impact on several of the countywide races. On election night incumbent Democrat for Sheriff Mike Kelley was trailing his GOP challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Now after the count it’s Kelley who is in the lead with a 2,144 vote margin. Treasurer also saw a change in vote leader as incumbent Tim Brophy was trailing challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes but now it’s Brophy who leads by 1,930 votes. The county board remains unchanged from election night with an 11-11 split between the two parties a near certainty. Results will be official after canvassing by the county clerk’s office on Tuesday, November 29th.
