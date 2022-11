A large grass fire broke out in Harvey County Saturday afternoon.

The blaze was reported before 2 p.m. and burned over 30 acres south of Harvey County West Park, near NW 12 Street between River Park Road and Golden Prairie Road.

The fire threatened structures near the park but no damage has been reported.

More than 20 fire apparatuses worked on the fire, with assistance from McPherson, Reno and Sedgwick County.