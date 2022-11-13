Arkansas vs LSU Report Card: As and Fs?
Arkansas had a chance to redeem themselves as a spoiler to LSU’s playoff hopes, but it was another disappointing loss in Fayetteville.
The worst grade of the day may have to go to Sam Pittman if you go by the folks on social media.
Some fans calling for Pittman’s job is probably premature but understandable. During the preseason, this team had high expectations, and now we see them lose to an independent FBS school at home and straddling the fence of being bowl-eligible.
A blowout loss to LSU wouldn’t look as bad as a 13-10 loss with a chance to win the game. And not to mention, this was a rivalry game.
Arkansas QuarterbacksTwo quarterbacks combined for a stat line of 12 of 23 116 yards, and a touchdown. Without KJ Jefferson, the offense was non-existent. Grade: D
Arkansas running backsThis wasn't a high-scoring game, so I'm not sure why Rocket Sanders only carried the ball 12 times. I can't give too much blame to the running back, the playcalling just didn't reflect that they had a chance to have a good game. Grade: C
Arkansas Wide ReceiversThe only touchdown of the day came from the passing game in the fourth quarter. Landers caught the touchdown from Cade Fortin, and Jaden Haselwood led the group in catches, but with bad QB play, it wasn't much the receivers could do. Grade: C
Arkansas Offensive lineThe offensive line played horribly, allowing five sacks and nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage. LSU freshmen defensive end finished with Harold Perkins Jr. four sacks, four tackles for loss, and the game-clinching strip-sack. Grade: D
Arkansas Offensive coordinatorOffensive coordinator Kendal Briles days in Fayetteville may be numbered. With Jefferson being a late scratch, he did not have neither Cade Fortin or Malik Hornsby ready for the game against LSU, along with not putting the ball into the hands of the best player, Rocket Sanders. Grade: D
Arkansas Defensive LineThis was probably the best game of the year for the defensive line. They were able to sack LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, seven times. Grade: A
Arkansas LinebackersThe linebackers were just as good as the defensive line with their performance. Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders combined for 22 tackles. Chris Paul Jr leading the charge with two. Grade: B+
Arkansas SecondaryThe secondary only allowed 85 passing yards, which symbolizes their best season performance. Some credit has to go to the defensive line, but they deserve a top grade. Grade: A
Arkansas Defensive CoordinatorI don't think Barry Odom could have called a better game when you factor in the circumstances, playing against a team that's hot, fresh off a big victory. LSU offense does not scare folks, but they had momentum coming into this game, especially Daniels. The only knock of the day is allowing Josh Williams to rush for 122 yards on 19 carries, but the defense is the reason why the Razorbacks were still in this game in the fourth quarter.
