A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locationsCovering KatyHarris County, TX
thepostnewspaper.net
Four Teams Left Holding Title Dreams
Four local teams will be in high school football playoff action in the area round on Friday. Clear Falls plays C.E. King at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 2 matchup, while Clear Springs hosts Atascocita at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 clash, while Dickinson travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium to face defending state champion North Shore in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 showdown. All three games will start at 7:00pm.
Big Wins Earn HBCU Basketball Bigger Respect This Season
If early performances are any indication of how competitive HBCU basketball will be this season, then we should be in for a treat. The post Big Wins Earn HBCU Basketball Bigger Respect This Season appeared first on NewsOne.
Houston, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Mark vs. Jessie: The Evans Brothers' Last Collegiate Battle
The Evans Brothers had their final collegiate battle as Prairie View visited Arkansas-Pine Bluff for Week 11 showdown.
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque’s Kobe Gatson
La Marque’s Kobe Gatson is one of three local players who are a part of Texas Weslayan University’s Sooner Athletic Conference Championship football team. The Rams clinched the title with a 64-21 win over Lyon College (Ark.) on Saturday, finishing their season with a 9-2 record overall and 7-2 in conference play. Joining Gatson on the roster are Texas City’s Donovin Carraway and Clear Brook’s Jaysen Price.
texashsfootball.com
Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week
With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
Click2Houston.com
The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games
It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
papercitymag.com
Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More
Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Crews searching for missing Oklahoma father in Houston
The search is underway for a missing Oklahoma man who was last seen in Houston, Texas.
designboom.com
houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife
Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
Eater
Golf Legend Tiger Woods Is Launching a Massive Putting Complex in Katy This December
Tiger Woods is bringing his footprint and golfing legacy to Katy this December. The golf champion and his team are slated to open the fifth location of Popstroke, a Florida-born golf and entertainment complex, at 23110 Grand Circle Boulevard in early December, according to a spokesperson. The two-story complex will...
Navy Blue Dropping Anchor In Houston’s Rice Village
The restaurant name is not only a nod to the ocean but also a homage to Bludorn’s naval aviator father, whose call sign was “Blue”
fox26houston.com
Body found during search for missing dad, Ridge Cole, Texas Equusearch confirms
HOUSTON - Authorities have confirmed in the search for a missing father in the Texas Medical Center, a body was found, but it's unclear if it is tied to them just yet. PREVIOUS: Missing Ridge Cole, 28, last seen in Houston near Brays Bayou, Texas Medical Center. Details are still...
Resident outside of Houston won $1 million off of Powerball lottery ticket
There may not be much to cheer for as the Houston Texans aren't having the best football season in 2022 but there is some room for celebration just outside of Houston due to a massive lottery win.
defendernetwork.com
Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store
In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving Pies & Other Holiday Desserts In Houston For 2022
Give thanks for local food journalism articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Click here for details. Business owners who would like to advertise can email us. Houston Food Finder is proud to be partially reader supported. Complete your Thanksgiving table with handcrafted...
Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
KPRC 2 anchors Christine Noël and Lauren Freeman announce their departures
Lauren Freeman is retiring while Christine Noël might be headed back to Colorado.
18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston
KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
