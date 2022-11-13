ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thepostnewspaper.net

Four Teams Left Holding Title Dreams

Four local teams will be in high school football playoff action in the area round on Friday. Clear Falls plays C.E. King at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 2 matchup, while Clear Springs hosts Atascocita at Challenger-Columbia Stadium in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 clash, while Dickinson travels to Galena Park ISD Stadium to face defending state champion North Shore in a 6A, Region III, Division 1 showdown. All three games will start at 7:00pm.
SPRING, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Houston, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Homeschool Christian Youth Association basketball team will have a game with The Emery/Weiner School on November 15, 2022, 17:30:00.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque’s Kobe Gatson

La Marque’s Kobe Gatson is one of three local players who are a part of Texas Weslayan University’s Sooner Athletic Conference Championship football team. The Rams clinched the title with a 64-21 win over Lyon College (Ark.) on Saturday, finishing their season with a 9-2 record overall and 7-2 in conference play. Joining Gatson on the roster are Texas City’s Donovin Carraway and Clear Brook’s Jaysen Price.
LA MARQUE, TX
texashsfootball.com

Bi-District TexasHSFootball 6A Team of the Week

With just seconds remaining in its bi-district playoff game, Houston Heights needed a miracle. The Bulldogs were down 20-19 to Stratford with the ball at the Stratford 35. But as the clock ticked down, the unthinkable happened. Heights wide receiver Kevon Misher got behind the Stratford defense and Bulldog quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

The 5 Can’t-Miss 6A Playoff Games

It’s Week 2 of the UIL High School Football postseason when the matchups get more competitive and the stakes are higher. VYPE breaks down the top games and who will steal the headlines this weekend. ... TOP 5 GAMES IN HOUSTON. NORTH SHORE VS DICKINSON. THE PROSPECTUS: North Shore...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport

Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
TEXAS STATE
designboom.com

houston is cloaking a six-lane highway in a 'land bridge' prairie for wildlife

Expanding the existing network of trails and creating a dynamic new community space, the Land Bridge and Prairie offers enhanced active and passive recreation opportunities for Park users alongside unmatched views of Houston’s urban skylines. The newly created Prairie that surrounds the Land Bridge re-establishes endangered native Gulf Coast prairie as well as savanna, wetlands and reforested areas to promote regional biodiversity and strengthen surrounding ecologies.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store

In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Report: This place serves the best burrito in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Burritos are awesome. There are so delicious and versatile. You can have them for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert. And in Texas, they’re especially delicious with Texas’ wide range of diverse food locations, but which place serves the best burrito in Texas?. According to...
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

18-Wheeler Hanging Off of Bridge After Crash In Houston

KHOU is reporting that a crash this morning involving an 18-wheeler and a box truck resulted in the closure of westbound lanes on Grand Parkway in Spring, Texas. Shortly before 9:00 am this morning, witnesses say that a box truck went over the overpass at Grand Parkway and S.H. 99, followed by the 18-wheeler, which was left dangling over the side of the overpass.
SPRING, TX

