Five-star point guard Layden Blocker officially signs with Arkansas

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas basketball team have officially signed their first commitment from the 2023 recruiting class.

Five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent in Fayetteville on Saturday after leading Sunrise Christian to an 86-53 win over Colorado Prep earlier in the day.

Blocker, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is ranked as the 25th overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He also becomes the fourth five-star prospect that Musselman has signed since arriving in Fayetteville, joining Nick Smith Jr. , Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh .

The Arkansas native exploded on the scene while playing at Little Rock Christian Academy before transferring to play at the high-profile Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita (Kan.). The prep school has produced some notable alums such as Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kennedy Chandler (Memphis Grizzlies) and Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers).

This is the first domino to fall for Musselman’s 2023 class, but it certainly won’t be the last. The transfer portal will once again be a busy place at season’s end, and the Hogs are in a good spot with a pair of talented big men from Accelerated Prep Academy in Denver (Colo.).

Highly-coveted five-star forward Baye Fall and his teammate, four-star Assane Diop, have each narrowed down their list of schools to three and included the Hogs.

