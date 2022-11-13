ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Five-star point guard Layden Blocker officially signs with Arkansas

By Connor Goodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhOi8_0j9LBgFQ00

Eric Musselman and the Arkansas basketball team have officially signed their first commitment from the 2023 recruiting class.

Five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent in Fayetteville on Saturday after leading Sunrise Christian to an 86-53 win over Colorado Prep earlier in the day.

Blocker, a 6-foot-2 point guard, is ranked as the 25th overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class according to 247 Sports composite rankings. He also becomes the fourth five-star prospect that Musselman has signed since arriving in Fayetteville, joining Nick Smith Jr. , Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh .

The Arkansas native exploded on the scene while playing at Little Rock Christian Academy before transferring to play at the high-profile Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita (Kan.). The prep school has produced some notable alums such as Buddy Hield (Indiana Pacers), Kennedy Chandler (Memphis Grizzlies) and Shaedon Sharpe (Portland Trail Blazers).

This is the first domino to fall for Musselman’s 2023 class, but it certainly won’t be the last. The transfer portal will once again be a busy place at season’s end, and the Hogs are in a good spot with a pair of talented big men from Accelerated Prep Academy in Denver (Colo.).

Highly-coveted five-star forward Baye Fall and his teammate, four-star Assane Diop, have each narrowed down their list of schools to three and included the Hogs.

List

Twitter reacts to Arkansas' loss vs LSU with frustration: "I want Sam Pittman fired"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygKT7_0j9LBgFQ00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ClutchPoints

Sam Pittman gives Arkansas football two options amid brutal season

The Arkansas Razorbacks are not living up to the expectations in the 2022 college football season. Arkansas football still has just five wins. The Razorbacks failed to recover from an embarrassing 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames at home on Nov. 5, as Sam Pittman and his team fell short of taking down No. 7 LSU Tigers last Saturday in a 13-10 defeat in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Diego Ramos signs letter of intent with Razorbacks

During last week’s early signing day, Vian’s gifted right-handed pitcher Diego Ramos (6’-3”, 190 lbs.) committed to the University of Arkansas, where he plans to continue his education with the help of a full baseball scholarship as a NCAA Division I Razorback. Ramos’ dedication and focus...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Whether KJ Jefferson Stays or Goes, Hogs Can’t Get Past a Certain Frightening Realization

Arkansas football is struggling to become bowl eligible. It didn’t seem like that would be the case when the Hogs were ranked in the top 10 in September and early projections had the Razorbacks competing for a spot in a prestigious bowl worthy of such a high ranking, but here we are. Arkansas now must either defeat an Ole Miss team that nearly beat Alabama this weekend, or beat Missouri in Columbia – a place where the football program has never won – just to earn a spot in the postseason.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Ricky Council IV thriving in lead role for Razorbacks

With its expected focal point offensively temporarily sidelined, No. 10 Arkansas entered the season in need of someone to provide a lift in the playmaking and scoring department. Embracing the challenge and stepping into a lead role has come naturally for junior wing Ricky Council IV, who has been terrific for the Hogs out of the gates.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NOLA.com

Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Marshalltown breaks ground on 51,000-square-foot expansion in Fayetteville

Marshalltown this month broke ground on a 51,000-square-foot expansion of its facility on Armstrong Avenue in Fayetteville. The privately owned company based in Iowa is known for its tools used in the construction industry. The. Fayetteville plant has been in operation since 1982. “We committed to Fayetteville 40 years ago...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy