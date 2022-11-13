ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Drew Sanders, Pooh Paul headline Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs. LSU

By Connor Goodson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

You couldn’t have asked for a better performance from the Arkansas defense on Saturday . The defensive unit finished with seven sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, and forced two turnovers.

Drew Sanders had another great day, finishing with 12 tackles, a sack and tackle for loss. Chris “Pooh” Paul had his best game of the season, ending the day with five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. It’s the first time Paul has received Player of the Game honors in his career. The defense, as a whole, played their best game of the season.

The same can’t be said for the offense, as they were only able to put up 10 points and had another rough outing .

The three Razorbacks Wire staffers – editor E. Wayne and contributors Connor Goodson and Kendall Hilton – were able to put together five deserving Hogs for Player of the Game honors despite the tough loss.

Here’s more details and their complete list of player selections below.

Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul (editor E. Wayne)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5iG1_0j9LBeTy00 AP Photo - Michael Woods

Paul's five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss earn him his first Player of the Game honor.

Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo (contributor Connor Goodson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJzNc_0j9LBeTy00 Credit: Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

The freshman received his first start of the season and shined. He finished with six tackles (four solo) and had two pass break-ups, one coming on a critical third down late. McAdoo has a bright future in Fayetteville.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (contributor Kendall Hilton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381ByC_0j9LBeTy00 Credit: Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

Drew Sanders continues to be the best player on this Arkansas defense. He finished with 12 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin (editor E. Wayne)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x65Pr_0j9LBeTy00 Credit: Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

Cade Fortin entered the game in the third quarter and threw a dime to Matt Landers for the lone Hog touchdown of the day. He finished 8-13 for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (contributor Connor Goodson)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gsoJO_0j9LBeTy00 Credit: Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

Things looked bleak for Arkansas receivers early in the game, but when Fortin entered the game that changed. Landers finished with two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

