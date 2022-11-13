Drew Sanders, Pooh Paul headline Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs. LSU

You couldn’t have asked for a better performance from the Arkansas defense on Saturday . The defensive unit finished with seven sacks, eight tackles-for-loss, and forced two turnovers.

Drew Sanders had another great day, finishing with 12 tackles, a sack and tackle for loss. Chris “Pooh” Paul had his best game of the season, ending the day with five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. It’s the first time Paul has received Player of the Game honors in his career. The defense, as a whole, played their best game of the season.

The same can’t be said for the offense, as they were only able to put up 10 points and had another rough outing .

The three Razorbacks Wire staffers – editor E. Wayne and contributors Connor Goodson and Kendall Hilton – were able to put together five deserving Hogs for Player of the Game honors despite the tough loss.

Here’s more details and their complete list of player selections below.

Arkansas linebacker Pooh Paul (editor E. Wayne)

Paul's five tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss earn him his first Player of the Game honor.

Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo (contributor Connor Goodson)

The freshman received his first start of the season and shined. He finished with six tackles (four solo) and had two pass break-ups, one coming on a critical third down late. McAdoo has a bright future in Fayetteville.

Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders (contributor Kendall Hilton)

Drew Sanders continues to be the best player on this Arkansas defense. He finished with 12 tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss.

Arkansas quarterback Cade Fortin (editor E. Wayne)

Cade Fortin entered the game in the third quarter and threw a dime to Matt Landers for the lone Hog touchdown of the day. He finished 8-13 for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (contributor Connor Goodson)

Things looked bleak for Arkansas receivers early in the game, but when Fortin entered the game that changed. Landers finished with two catches for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers (contributor Kendall Hilton)

Landers made the play of the day for the Arkansas offense when he was able to make a sideline grab and take it 40 yards for the Hogs' lone touchdown of the day.

