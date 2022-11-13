Melbourne United center Isaac Humphries announced publicly that he is gay, becoming the first out gay current player in any top-flight men's professional basketball league. "We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people," Humphries said. "The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don't know how to get up, (and) don't know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO