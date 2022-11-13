Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
LeBron James' SpringHill Company to Help Produce Nipsey Hussle Documentary Series
SpringHill Entertainment, the production company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is producing a documentary series about hip-hop star Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted out a teaser trailer for the documentary on Tuesday:. In a statement released to Dominic Patten and Denise Petski of Deadline, James...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Ben Simmons Says He's Gotten Injections for Knee Injury: 'Not a Made-Up Thing'
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons is not a fan of the pushback he's gotten from some fans about his ongoing knee injury. “You’re obviously not gonna be happy when anybody’s out,” Simmons told Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “But for me, I’ve been dealing with the knee since the start of the season. It’s been swollen. I had PRP (platelet-rich plasma injections). I had blood drained a couple times. So it’s not a made-up thing, you know? It’s a real thing.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, More Call Out Technical Foul Against Celtics' Jayson Tatum
Not even the combination of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, poor outside shooting and questionable officiating was enough to stop the Boston Celtics. Boston defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-122 at TD Garden on Monday, improving to 11-3 with a seventh consecutive win. While Jayson Tatum shot just 1-of-9 from three-point range, he still posted a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Cam Johnson, P.J. Washington Contract Offers from Suns, Hornets Revealed
A pair of talented young forwards, Cameron Johnson of the Phoenix Suns and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets, are set to be restricted free agents next summer after failing to reach agreements on rookie contract extensions. A recent report reveals why negotiations fell apart for both players. Johnson recently...
Bleacher Report
Kerr: Warriors' Curry, Thompson, Green, Iguodala Core in 'Final Stages'
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr understands the team's current core is near the end of its run. "We know this isn't going forever," Kerr told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. "This could be the last year; maybe next year is the last year. We're in the final stages. We know that. We want to make the most of it."
Bleacher Report
Every NBA Team's Biggest Surprise So Far
The NBA season is often—and accurately—described as a marathon. More than that, though, it is 30 unique journeys of self-discovery. With each passing day, teams learn something new about themselves. The process isn't always fun, but the information gleaned is critically important for shaping the near- and long-term focus for the franchise.
Bleacher Report
NBL's Isaac Humphries Announces He's Gay: 'I Just Want to Be Myself'
Melbourne United center Isaac Humphries announced publicly that he is gay, becoming the first out gay current player in any top-flight men's professional basketball league. "We, as athletes, as professional athletes, have a responsibility to set examples for people," Humphries said. "The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don't know how to get up, (and) don't know how to exist. I know how that feels, and I want to represent those people."
Bleacher Report
Bulls Rumors: NBA Execs Believe Coby White Will Be Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is expected to be a trade candidate ahead of the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline, rival executives told HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. White has averaged 8.1 points per game this season, shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three-point range. Of note, he has missed the past seven games with a quad injury.
Bleacher Report
Woj: 'Everything is Aligned' for Joe Mazzulla to Be Celtics' Long-Term HC
The Boston Celtics have started 11-3 under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, and it appears inevitable that he'll eventually be given the full-time title. "Everything is aligned and in place for Joe Mazzulla to be the long-term coach for the Boston Celtics except for one thing: Ime Udoka is technically still the head coach of the Boston Celtics, on suspension," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Wednesday's SportsCenter. "But for all intents and purposes, he has coached his last game in Boston. This is uncharted territory, certainly."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Trade Not Eyed by Mavericks Despite Buzz Around Nets Star
The Dallas Mavericks haven't shown interest in a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. "This might be one of those cases, I'm told, where the Mavericks have been mentioned repeatedly to try to create some sort of market for Simmons, who has been relegated to a bench role by [Nets head coach Jacque] Vaughn when he does play," Stein wrote.
Bleacher Report
Knicks' RJ Barrett Reflects on Being Benched for Performance vs. Gilgeous-Alexander
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett was benched during Sunday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and reflected on the experience. "I think it’s time [to sit] when you’re fouling enough," Barrett said, per Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post. "It falls on me for sure because I was guarding Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander], and he got me into some foul trouble. And that's not good. I got to do a better job of not fouling."
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Awed by Ja Morant's Dominance Despite Grizzlies' Loss vs. Pelicans
Ja Morant once again proved on Tuesday night that his basketball skills are out of this world. While the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the New Orleans Pelicans 113-102 at Smoothie King Center, Morant put together another unbelievable performance to try and keep his team in it until the very end.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Says He Thinks Nets Can Push Forward with Kyrie Irving amid Suspension
Kevin Durant said he believes there's still a path to success for the Brooklyn Nets despite the uncertainty caused by the indefinite suspension given to Kyrie Irving for his promotion of an antisemitic film on social media. KD discussed the state of the Nets during an interview with Andscape's Marc...
Bleacher Report
The New York Knicks Are on a Fast Track to Nowhere
Most NBA teams have a discernible direction. These directions aren't always urgent (Orlando) or successful (Brooklyn). Some are reflected in singular players (Dallas). A few you must squint to see (Chicago), but you can, in fact, see them. Others are complicated by surprise (Utah) or disappointment (Minnesota) but nevertheless visible.
Bleacher Report
Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter
Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday. "11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram. Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019. Jenna Lemoncelli...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Was Never Offered More Than $50M in Contract Talks
The Boston Celtics apparently didn't go above and beyond to get a new contract finalized with Grant Williams before the Oct. 17 deadline for rookie-scale contract extensions. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the team "never offered more than $50 million guaranteed over four years." Scotto previously reported in October the 6'6" forward was believed to be wanting a deal paying him $12-14 million annually.
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, More Athletes Named in Lawsuit over FTX's Collapse
A class-action lawsuit against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX, also names several athletes and celebrities as defendants after they "aggressively marketed" the company, per Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner. Among the athletes listed are Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O'Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor...
Bleacher Report
Candace Parker Confirms She Plans to Return for 16th WNBA Season in 2023
After briefly considering retirement, Candace Parker will be back for her 16th WNBA season. "Right now, yeah, I'm game," Parker told Richard Deitsch of The Athletic on his podcast. "Let's see if my body is this way in January, February, but I plan to play, I plan to come back."
