Two killed minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are working to determine if two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart are connected. The Hampton Police Division said they were first called to Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead in the roadway. Moments...
1 person injured following shooting in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:39 p.m. on Norview Avenue.
Man shot multiple times is recovering in the hospital, Suffolk police said
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
Missing Chesapeake teen may be hitchhiking to Richmond: Police
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are searching for a missing teen Friday night. According to the Chesapeake Police Dept., 13-year-old Jennifer Saltzman was last seen riding her bike around 4:30 p.m. in the Western Branch area of the city. Police said Jennifer's family believes she may have tried...
Man dead following overnight shooting on E Washington St in Suffolk
Police say a man is dead following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.
Majority of charges dropped for man who was forcefully arrested by NNPD
A man who was forcefully arrested by Newport News Police in June has had the majority of his charges dropped by prosecutors.
Man hospitalized after argument turns into stabbing on N King St in Hampton
Police are now investigating after an argument turned into a stabbing in Hampton early Thursday morning.
Suffolk police investigating a shooting that left one dead
Suffolk police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one dead from multiple gunshot wounds
Tractor-trailer overturns across westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk
All westbound lanes of US-58 in Suffolk were closed near Military Highway Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash.
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk
Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
Vehicle crashes into a Walmart in Suffolk
Suffolk Police evacuated a Walmart Supercenter after a vehicle struck the side of the store through the Home & Pharmacy entrance.
Man stabbed several times in Hampton near N. King Street
Investigators think this was an argument that got way out of hand. If you know anything that could help detectives, call HPD or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.
Police investigating robbery at Newport News deli
Police are seeking the public's help in the search for a man they say robbed a Newport News deli.
ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS TOLL RATES – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023
Portsmouth, Va. – New toll rates at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will take effect on January 1, 2023. This toll rate change is per the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The Elizabeth River Tunnels provide an efficient,...
Suffolk Police looking for missing endangered teen
Police in Suffolk are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Suspect looks directly into security camera during 7-Eleven robbery in Portsmouth
Police are now investigating after a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Jurors watch body camera footage of traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer, saw body camera footage in court Wednesday. Vernon Green faces second-degree murder and felony hit and run charges, following a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Officer Katie Thyne. The...
New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60
JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
Annual Beach Ride in Sandbridge supports Virginia Beach police mounted patrol
SANDBRIDGE — Horses and their riders from Virginia and North Carolina took to the beach in Sandbridge on Saturday, Nov. 5, for the annual Beach Ride in support of the Virginia Beach Police Mounted Patrol Unit. The ride started at Little Island Park & Fishing Pier, and headed north...
VB Shotspotter detects hundreds of shootings, 25% had corresponding 911 call
News 3 Investigates looks at the impact of ShotSpotter helping curb gun violence in Virginia's most populous city.
