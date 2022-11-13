ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Two killed minutes apart in separate Hampton shootings

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are working to determine if two deadly shootings that happened minutes apart are connected. The Hampton Police Division said they were first called to Nickerson Boulevard and Bridgeport Cove shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. A man was found dead in the roadway. Moments...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot multiple times is recovering in the hospital, Suffolk police said

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk say a man is in the hospital recovering after he was shot overnight. Investigators said the Suffolk 911 Center received a call about the shooting just before 7 a.m. Saturday. The caller said a man had been shot at an unknown location sometime during the night and was currently at a home in the 2300 block of E. Washington Street.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in Norfolk

Man expected to be sentenced in 1994 rape case in …. 2 males shot in Hampton Friday night Kiahnna Patterson reports. Sources: 3 Naval Station Norfolk sailors die by suicide. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Coats for Families at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport …. 10 On Your Side's...
NORFOLK, VA
portsmouthva.gov

ELIZABETH RIVER TUNNELS TOLL RATES – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2023

Portsmouth, Va. – New toll rates at the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels will take effect on January 1, 2023. This toll rate change is per the Comprehensive Agreement between Elizabeth River Crossings OpCo, LLC (ERC) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The Elizabeth River Tunnels provide an efficient,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

New Roadway Opens Connecting Route 143 and Route 60

JAMES CITY COUNTY – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Skiffes Creek Connector Project marked a significant milestone in the project delivery today with the opening of the new roadway connecting Route 143 (Merrimac Trail) and Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail) in the vicinity of the Walmart Distribution Center in James City County. Extending the existing Green Mount Parkway, the new segment includes 1-mile of two-lane roadway, two new bridges, expanded turn lanes and new traffic signals at both intersections.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy