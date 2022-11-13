After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming.Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now.The geopolitical fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and simmering U.S.-China tensions provided a difficult backdrop for the talks.Here's a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab...

