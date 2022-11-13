ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming.Expectations had been low for major agreements to come out of the meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh, but the recent floods in Pakistan and Nigeria boosted calls for urgent aid now.The geopolitical fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and simmering U.S.-China tensions provided a difficult backdrop for the talks.Here's a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab...
Trump gets warm reception at Republican gathering as rivals lash out

Donald Trump received a standing ovation at a Republican Party gathering Saturday, even as several possible White House rivals lashed out at his election denialism and insisted it was time to move on from the former US president. With the midterms in the rear-view mirror, the Las Vegas event served as a catwalk for potential Trump rivals ahead of the Republican Party primaries to decide who will fight for the presidency in 2024. 
