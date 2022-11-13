'Never throw the ball to Brady': Twitter reacts to Tom Brady slipping, tripping on interception

Tom Brady has had a strange year. But interception in Munich ... as the intended receiver?

His divorce from Gisele Bundchen has been one of the most heavily covered stories of the NFL season. While he has played well, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not, though their 4-5 record was good enough for first in a weak NFC South.

His part in the NFL's first game in Germany might have included the strangest of them all. In the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, the 45-year-old quarterback lined up as a wide receiver while running back Leonard Fournette took the snap. Fournette tried a trick play, throwing a pass back to Brady. But the seven-time Super Bowl champ slipped and fell, making for an easy interception by Seattle's Tariq Woolen.

To make matters worse, Brady was penalized for tripping Woolen as he landed.

Brady had lined up as a receiver earlier in the drive, and no one paid him much attention in that instance.

The good news for Brady: His QB counterpart, Geno Smith, would fumble the ball away on the ensuing possession, giving the ball back to the Bucs with no harm done.