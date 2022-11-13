ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

KSNB Local4

Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton

No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: St John’s Red Storm Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.
LINCOLN, NE
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB

La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
LA CROSSE, WI
Daily Nebraskan

Waverly trio reflects the culture of Husker volleyball

Since its inaugural season in 1975, Nebraska has been a constant presence among the upper-echelon of the college volleyball ranks. The Huskers’ culture of success has helped the state develop into a prep-recruiting hotbed for the sport. One town in particular exemplifies this, having produced three players currently on...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game

The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Wrestling: NU in Tournament Action; Lovett and Burwick Impressive in Wyoming

On top of the pair of duals that Nebraska split on Saturday at the Journeyman’s Wranglemania, the Huskers had a strong contingent wrestling in tournaments as well. Both wrestling unattached for different reasons, Ridge Lovett and Kyle Burwick both traveled to Laramie, Wyoming to compete in the Cowboy Open on Saturday. The rest of Nebraska’s team stayed in Bethlehem, Pa. to compete in the Journeyman Collegiate Classic on Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska

NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE

