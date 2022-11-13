Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Bill Busch speaks on Husker defensive progress
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Interim Defensive Coordinator Bill Busch spoke with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He started with an opening statement on practice Wednesday and what he’s looking forward to in this week’s game against Wisconsin. “We were able to get some work...
1011now.com
Huskers fall at 20th-ranked Creighton
No. 20 Creighton jumped to a 22-11 first-quarter lead and never looked back, as the No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season with a 77-51 setback at D.J. Sokol Arena on Tuesday night. In the first matchup of top-25 teams in the 48-game...
KETV.com
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: What you need to know for the game, including where to stream, tickets and more
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football is aiming to snap an eight-game losing streak against Wisconsin this Saturday. The Huskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) are hosting the Badgers (5-5, 3-4) at Memorial Stadium — NU hasn't defeated Wisconsin since a 30-27 win in 2012. Here's everything you need to...
Corn Nation
Nebrasketball: St John’s Red Storm Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are on the road for the first time this season to take part in the Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and Big East conferences. The Huskers are set to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in Queens, New York tomorrow night. UNL is 1-3 in the event.
Creighton Overpowers Nebraska in Ranked Battle
The margin of victory was the Bluejays’ largest in the rivalry in nearly 30 years
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
Daily Nebraskan
Waverly trio reflects the culture of Husker volleyball
Since its inaugural season in 1975, Nebraska has been a constant presence among the upper-echelon of the college volleyball ranks. The Huskers’ culture of success has helped the state develop into a prep-recruiting hotbed for the sport. One town in particular exemplifies this, having produced three players currently on...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: QB prospect visiting Lincoln for final home game
The home stretch for Nebraska football recruiting efforts is here. The light is at the end of the tunnel. The regular season is just a few weeks away and the final home game of the season is just a few days from now. That’s what makes this Senior Day in Lincoln such a weird one. Both for current members of the team, as well as possible future Cornhuskers like quarterback prospect JT Fayard.
HuskerExtra.com
'I’d love to stay’: Mickey Joseph open to staying at Nebraska as assistant depending on role
LINCOLN — Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph hasn’t had an interview for NU’s permanent head coaching job, and he said Monday he hasn’t talked to NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts about the role. But Joseph would be open to staying on NU’s staff should another coach...
Yardbarker
Interim coach's comments shed light on direction of Nebraska's HC search
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph surprised Husker fans when he revealed he has not interviewed for the head-coaching position. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Joseph told the veteran columnist he had not even spoken to Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts about the position. Despite...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - November 15th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
Kearney Hub
Creighton vs. Nebraska: The Top-25 clash could come down to the 3-point arc
LINCOLN — Amy Williams has a good recent memory of the Creighton-Nebraska women’s basketball series — the Huskers won 67-62 in a defensive scrum. “All I can recall is Creighton just raining 3s on us,” the NU coach said with a laugh. And how. CU made...
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: NU in Tournament Action; Lovett and Burwick Impressive in Wyoming
On top of the pair of duals that Nebraska split on Saturday at the Journeyman’s Wranglemania, the Huskers had a strong contingent wrestling in tournaments as well. Both wrestling unattached for different reasons, Ridge Lovett and Kyle Burwick both traveled to Laramie, Wyoming to compete in the Cowboy Open on Saturday. The rest of Nebraska’s team stayed in Bethlehem, Pa. to compete in the Journeyman Collegiate Classic on Sunday.
Corn Nation
Monday Flakes: Nebraska Landscaping Challenges, Beard Chains, and More Football Craziness
I like plants and growing fun plants, but they don’t always love me back. Living in a harsh climate and having poor soil on the ranch makes for a difficult landscaping challenge. Ranchhand 2 decided he really liked yellow apples, so we selected and planted a tree that produces yellow apples.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse is a locally owned restaurant and winery in Omaha, Nebraska. It offers a variety of steak dishes and more than 15 varieties of wine. The restaurant also offers private party rooms and gift certificates. The food is excellent, and the service is great. The atmosphere is unique....
Controversial Omaha shooting range plans expansion to the Twin Cities
An Omaha, Nebraska shooting range venue that bills itself as a “unique, family-friendly entertainment experience” has announced plans to open in the Twin Cities, prompting critics to rehash allegations that the company uses white supremacist and Nazi symbols and imagery. 88 Tactical, in partnership with investment and development...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks to restore grass, wetland habitats with $4 million grant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission received a $4 million grant to restore grass and wetland habitats for at-risk species. The grant, provided by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, will fund a four-year conservation project in the Sandhills and surrounding areas. Streams in the...
