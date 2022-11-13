ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers police investigating Palm Beach Boulevard homicide

By Luis Zambrano, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for help in its search for a person of interest connected to a homicide.

The homicide occurred at a shopping plaza at 3639 Palm Beach Boulevard at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Kristin Capuzzi, public information officer for the department, confirmed that the incident took place at El Patron Restaurante. No other details have been given at this time.

If you have seen this man or have any information about the homicide call Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers police investigating Palm Beach Boulevard homicide

The News-Press

The News-Press

