NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NBA
Trail Blazers Enter Homestand With 9-4 Record - Here's What You Need to Know
After an excellent 4-2 road trip - featuring wins against 2022 NBA Playoff Number 1 seeds Miami and Phoenix - Portland returns to Moda Center for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night. Here's just a little taste of what to expect at Moda Center for your Western Conference-leading Trail Blazers this week.
NBA
Joel Embiid delivers unprecedented performance in win vs. Jazz
Joel Embiid has officially demolished all reasonable expectations. The seventh-year veteran managed to top 101 points … in less than 24 hours, following up a 42-point performance on Saturday with a career-best 59-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist, seven-block showing on Sunday. Leading the Sixers to a 105-98 victory, Embiid shot 19-for-28...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 126, Thunder 122
Payton Pritchard initiated the comeback, and Marcus Smart finished it. Boston trailed by as many as 15 points late in the third quarter before Pritchard fueled a comeback that gave his team a chance. Marcus Smart then took over down the stretch and deposited a notch in the Celtics’ win column by scoring or assisting on 17 of the team’s final 21 points.
NBA
"Some Nights The Ball Doesn't Go In" | Utah Goes Cold Late In The Fourth Quarter, Falls 105-98 To Philadelphia
Simply put, there was too much Joel Embiid on Sunday night. Playing the second end of their back-to-back, the Jazz had no answer for Embiid as they fell 105-98 to Philadelphia. "Credit to Philly. ... They played well and Embiid played a great game," Jazz head coach Will Hardy said....
NBA
Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid named NBA Players of the Week
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 4. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors. The two-time NBA MVP is off to one of the best...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo lineup strategy for Wed., Nov. 16
Wednesday will be a busy night in the NBA with 10 games on the schedule. Once again, injuries will have a significant impact on the slate. Some of the noteworthy players who will not take the floor include Nikola Jokic (COVID-19 protocols), Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jarrett Allen (ankle). Others who are questionable include Donovan Mitchell (ankle), Chris Paul (heel) and Tyrese Haliburton (ankle). As we sift through the injuries to try and gain an edge in DFS, here are some players to consider for your lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
Victory recap of Grizzlies win, Bulls preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap New Orleans' big win over the Memphis Grizzlies and the positives they saw out of that game. The duo also talk about budding Southwest Division rivalries and dive into a preview of Wednesday's game against the...
NBA
"Keep Competing" | Utah Returns To Vivint Arena, Take On The Knicks Tuesday Night
It hasn’t been easy for the Utah Jazz. When the NBA schedule was released earlier this year, all it took was glance to understand just how difficult Utah’s opening stretch of games was going to be. Through Nov.14, the Jazz played 15 games (most in the NBA), with...
NBA
NBA Jersey Day returns for its third year on Dec. 14
In 1998, after being selected as the ninth pick in the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki held up his very first blue and white No. 41 jersey as his monumental career began. In 2022, fans around the world witnessed Nowitzki’s same number ascend to the rafters of the American Airlines Center in Dallas after a 21-season career.
NBA
Tuesday's NBA Best Bets: Mavericks and Clippers to Grind One Out and Clarkson Will Score
The 8-6 Los Angeles Clippers head to Dallas to battle the 7-5 Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference coming off their victory over Houston on Monday. After Luka Doncic’s triple-double and 42-point performance on Saturday against Portland, the Mavericks play at home once again and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference. These teams split the series last season with each winning twice. Kawhi Leonard remains out for the Clippers with a knee injury.
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are partnering with Brilliant Detroit to construct a ‘bigger than basketball’ community hub on Detroit’s east side
Brilliant Detroit is a non-profit dedicated to preparing young children for kindergarten. That’s why the Detroit Pistons have partnered with the organization that was founded in 2015 to construct a community hub on the city’s east side. Pistons players Cory Joseph and Buddy Boeheim joined other Pistons representatives,...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bucks
Wednesday’s matchup in Milwaukee features two teams that got off to red-hot starts to the season but have gone cold over the past week, as the Wine & Gold get back on the road to face Giannis and the Bucks. The Cavaliers eight-game win streak seems like a while...
NBA
Keys to the Game - 11.16.22
The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the Big Easy to close the book on the season series with the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6). The two met a week ago in Chicago with the Pelicans flying away with a hard-fought 115-111 road victory at the United Center. That night New Orleans won...
NBA
Zion Williamson out for Wednesday game against Bulls
CHICAGO (6-8) Sunday loss vs. Denver. Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 16, 2022
Well that was fun. New Orleans won the fourth quarter 24-15 and beat Memphis by a 113-102 final tally Tuesday, improving to 3-0 in the division. Watch postgame interviews with Willie Green, CJ McCollum and Larry Nance Jr. Watch the top highlights from the Pelicans’ win. New Orleans (8-6)...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - The Western Slump
The Cavaliers have lost four in a row after an eight-game winning streak. Carter and Justin dive into what's the root cause of the recent stretch of losses, whether Cavs fans should be concerned, while also reacting to Darius Garland dropping 51 points against Minnesota and previewing the upcoming showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
Jen Hale on team culture, Jose Alvarado in win vs. Rockets | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer recap the down-to-the-wire Pelicans win over the Houston Rockets & Jose Alvarado’s grit in the victory. Jen Hale of Fox Sports, Undisputed, and Bally Sports joins the podcast (5:10) to talk about how much fun the...
NBA
Nikola Jokic-Less Nuggets Return Home to Face Knicks
Denver leads the NBA in field-goal percentage at 50.4 and is fifth in scoring at 117.1 points a game. However, the Nuggets will be without their best player and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who entered health and safety protocol on Tuesday night. Jokic is averaging nearly a triple-double this year...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Bulls at Pelicans (11/16/22)
A look at three key numbers related to Wednesday’s game in the Smoothie King Center between Chicago and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. +20.1: Net rating for New Orleans when CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado are on the floor together, the team’s second-best two-man lineup this season (minimum 100 minutes played). McCollum wondered aloud recently what the statistics are when he shares the court with Alvarado, because McCollum’s instincts told him that those numbers were very good. The 10-year NBA veteran is correct on that front – New Orleans has scored 113.6 points per 100 possessions when that backcourt duo joins forces, while allowing only 93.5 per 100 (in 147 minutes). The only two-man combination that has produced a better result statistically so far is McCollum and Larry Nance Jr., who arrived in the Crescent City in February via the same trade with Portland. The former Trail Blazers are a plus-25.2 in 187 minutes. “Having those two as change-of-pace guards is invaluable to us,” Nance said of the pairing of McCollum and Alvarado. McCollum has played the entire fourth quarter of recent wins over Houston and Memphis, while Alvarado played all of Tuesday’s final period, as well as 11:49 against the Rockets (an ejection took away the other 11 seconds).
