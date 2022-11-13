Read full article on original website
Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat
Ebert, a private sector benefits analyst, took the lead in the vote total over the weekend after following closely behind Weber several days after Election Day, as additional mail ballots were tabulated and processed. The post Meghan Ebert defeats incumbent Bonnie Weber to win Reno City Council Ward 4 seat appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Unofficial 2022 final Carson City election results
RAMIREZ, MARIA “LUPE” (NP) COBB‐ADAMS, SHANNA (NP) HOEN, WILLIAM “SCOTT” (NP) WILKE‐MCCULLOCH, STACIE (NP)
mynews4.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
kunr.org
Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission
In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
mynews4.com
Longtime Sparks councilman, school board trustee John Mayer dies
Longtime Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. Mayer served on the Sparks City Council from 1991 to November 2008 - making him the longest-serving councilmember. Outside of serving the city and the school board, he was also a longtime educator and school administrator. Sparks...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes
The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
thenevadaindependent.com
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
Record-Courier
Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan
Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
2news.com
Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City
Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
Nevada Appeal
Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot
Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — The introduction of the resolution adopting new regulations to the fire code is scheduled to go before the East Fork Fire Protection District Board of Trustees 1 p.m. today at their regular meeting, held at 1694 County Road in Minden. A session on flood preparation and...
fernleyreporter.com
Cumming signs letter-of-intent to pitch at Nevada
About the time Jake Cumming became serious about his chances of playing baseball in college, he earned a new Twitter follower. A direct message and a few conversations later with Abe Alvarez, then the pitching coach at the University of Nevada, and Cumming committed to pitch for the Wolf Pack.
KTVB
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver found competent to stand trial
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident
MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
mynews4.com
Troy Driver found competent to stand trial in Naomi Irion's murder
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Ironi has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver appeared before a judge in district court on Monday after undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial. A date has not been set.
mynews4.com
Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested 29-year-old Efrain Gonzales-Magana after a stabbing in Carson City Monday morning. Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
mynews4.com
Large amount of drugs seized after suspect nearly hits deputy in Lyon County
A large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop in Lyon County after the suspect nearly hit a deputy's patrol car on Wednesday morning. When the deputy contacted the driver, he noticed he was behaving suspiciously which led to a K9 sniffing the suspect's vehicle. Deputies found nearly...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Monday. LCSO officials say that all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They ask people to try to be patient and to be as specific as possible since Carson City dispatch is not as familiar with Lyon County.
