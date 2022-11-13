ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynews4.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
kunr.org

Two newcomers, one incumbent elected to Washoe County Commission

In District 2, which covers South Reno to Washoe Valley, Washoe County assessor and Republican Mike Clark beat retired civil engineer and Democrat Keith Lockard. Clark’s top priorities are cleaning up the Truckee River, addressing mental health issues among people experiencing homelessness, and ensuring money “isn’t wasted” by the county. Clark has received funding from Robert Beadles, a prominent local GOP donor who has made false claims about Nevada’s election system and cited antisemitic propaganda online. He was also temporarily banned from county property for sending mass mailers, including a photo of a female county official in a bathing suit. Clark has a background in mortgage real estate and said his proudest moment as an assessor was concluding a property tax dispute in Incline Village and Crystal Bay that resulted in Washoe County being responsible for refunding excess taxes to residents.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Longtime Sparks councilman, school board trustee John Mayer dies

Longtime Sparks city councilman and Washoe school board trustee John Mayer has died. Mayer served on the Sparks City Council from 1991 to November 2008 - making him the longest-serving councilmember. Outside of serving the city and the school board, he was also a longtime educator and school administrator. Sparks...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City clerk candidates separated by 188 votes

The Carson City Clerk-Recorder updated local election results Monday and expects a couple hundred more ballots to be counted Tuesday. For the latest update, go to https://www.carson.org/home/showpublisheddocument/82675. “The state won’t pick it up on their site, though, until later this evening,” said Clerk-Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt. “We will only be posting...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Lake Tahoe residents protest Highway 50 corridor plan

Update: The meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors has been moved to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Update: Today's meeting of the Nevada Department of Transportation Board of Directors was canceled this morning, according to their Twitter feed. Lake Tahoe residents are being urged to provide public comment...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hiking up C-Hill in Carson City

Here's a good hike and adventure you can do right here in Carson City. Take a hike up C-Hill to see the flag there and amazing views seen here. Check out: https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/c-hill-trail.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Shelly Aldean: Carson’s ‘slippery slope’ on pot

Tuesday, the members of the Carson City Planning Commission will be considering a request by Green Thumb Industries to expand the zones within the city in which they, or any other pot dispensary, can operate. The imposing of restrictions on the industry by ordinance was done with the intent of...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The Nov. 15, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The introduction of the resolution adopting new regulations to the fire code is scheduled to go before the East Fork Fire Protection District Board of Trustees 1 p.m. today at their regular meeting, held at 1694 County Road in Minden. A session on flood preparation and...
MINDEN, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Cumming signs letter-of-intent to pitch at Nevada

About the time Jake Cumming became serious about his chances of playing baseball in college, he earned a new Twitter follower. A direct message and a few conversations later with Abe Alvarez, then the pitching coach at the University of Nevada, and Cumming committed to pitch for the Wolf Pack.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver found competent to stand trial

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Mustang kills Reno resident

MUSTANG, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash in the area of I-80/Mustang killed one person, Nevada Highway Patrol says. NHP says that on Oct. 20 around 6:00 a.m., a 2016 Volvo S60, driven by a Stephan William Adams was traveling west on I-80 when it attempted to pass a 2021 GMC Savanna driven by a Wayne Parillo.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Troy Driver found competent to stand trial in Naomi Irion's murder

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing 18-year-old Naomi Ironi has been found competent to stand trial. Troy Driver appeared before a judge in district court on Monday after undergoing a mental evaluation to determine if he was fit to stand trial. A date has not been set.
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Man hospitalized, suspect arrested after stabbing in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has arrested 29-year-old Efrain Gonzales-Magana after a stabbing in Carson City Monday morning. Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the 800 block of Mica Drive in the Indian Hills neighborhood on a report of a stabbing.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office dispatch phones down

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) dispatch phones are down on Monday. LCSO officials say that all 911 calls will be routed through Carson City. They ask people to try to be patient and to be as specific as possible since Carson City dispatch is not as familiar with Lyon County.
LYON COUNTY, NV

