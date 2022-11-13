ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

yourerie

Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week

ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?

Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor …. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of …. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on I-90

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions. Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79

Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as …. Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; …. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; why it's important to make sure it's working properly. Tech Talk: Some...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

“Heartbreaking”

RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
RUSSELL, PA
YourErie

Crawford County utility project to reduce outages

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322. More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

JoAnna Connell Elementary School becomes United Way Community School

United Way has announced JoAnna Connell Elementary School to be its newest Community School. One local business is committed to supporting the Community School model for three years at JoAnna Connell Elementary School; Larson Texts has partnered with United Way to support students at JoAnna Connell. United Way of Erie County representatives say they have […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Golden Apple Award: Brenda Gluvna

This week’s Golden Apple award-winning teacher said she’s dreamed about being a teacher since elementary school. Her dream came true, and now she’s inspiring other little people to follow theirs. Brenda Gluvna teaches kindergarten at McKean Elementary School and said doing this was a childhood dream. “Ever since I knew teaching was a job, so […]
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania

Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure

WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
WARREN, PA

