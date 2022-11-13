Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Lake snow returns for the 2nd half of week
ERIE, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – After rounds of snow and rain on Wednesday, lake effect snow is likely by Thursday into Friday. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Ashtabula, Erie, and Chautauqua counties through Thursday. Crawford and Warren counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory. All the ingredients...
erienewsnow.com
Fall to Winter Transition has Erie Streets Crews Coping with Leaves and Anticipating Snow
A taste of snow, sleet and wintry weather arrived over the weekend, even before all of the leaves on the trees have fallen to the ground. With piles and piles of leaves to pick up, a full complement of Erie Streets Bureau crews was hard at work scraping, scooping, and lifting leaves off Erie streets to haul away for compost.
yourerie
Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race …. Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor …. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of …. Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates...
PennDOT to restrict certain vehicles on I-90
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will soon restrict specific vehicles in anticipation of winter weather conditions. Due to forecasted severe winter weather, PennDOT will temporarily restrict certain vehicles on Interstate 90 in Erie County starting on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Vehicle restrictions will reflect Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, and […]
yourerie
Driver flees late night rollover accident on I-79
Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as …. Downtown Erie building projects to be completed as soon as early 2023. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; …. Tech Talk: Some vehicles have a secondary battery; why it's important to make sure it's working properly. Tech Talk: Some...
yourdailylocal.com
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
Crawford County utility project to reduce outages
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some 1,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County are set to benefit from a project along Route 322. More than 100 new utility poles were put in place, 70 new transformers were installed, lines were upgraded to higher voltage, and some sections of power lines were moved from wooded or swampy areas to allow […]
Another bear struck on I-79 in Crawford County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Deer aren’t the only wildlife obstacle for drivers in Crawford County. Recently, a vehicle struck a bear on Interstate 79. It’s the second collision with a bear in Crawford County in the past two months. Just before midnight on Nov. 10, a 36-year-old driver from Erie was traveling north on Interstate 79 near […]
JoAnna Connell Elementary School becomes United Way Community School
United Way has announced JoAnna Connell Elementary School to be its newest Community School. One local business is committed to supporting the Community School model for three years at JoAnna Connell Elementary School; Larson Texts has partnered with United Way to support students at JoAnna Connell. United Way of Erie County representatives say they have […]
wnynewsnow.com
Former Factory Fully Engulfed By Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters battled flames at a former Jamestown factory previously deemed on the verge of a “catastrophic collapse.”. Crews from across Chautauqua County were called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When first responders...
Golden Apple Award: Brenda Gluvna
This week’s Golden Apple award-winning teacher said she’s dreamed about being a teacher since elementary school. Her dream came true, and now she’s inspiring other little people to follow theirs. Brenda Gluvna teaches kindergarten at McKean Elementary School and said doing this was a childhood dream. “Ever since I knew teaching was a job, so […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Hazmat called to overnight semi rollover accident on I-90 in North East for leaking fluid
An accident along I-90 involving two semi trucks closed down traffic in one direction overnight. The first calls came in just after 12:30 a.m. for a semi rollover in the eastbound lanes near the 46 mile marker along I-90 in North East. When crews arrived on the scene, they found two semi trucks off the […]
Vehicle hits parked semi; woman, toddlers hospitalized
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after an overnight accident involving a semi truck in Edinboro. That accident happened in the 5900 block of Route 6N just before midnight. That’s when the driver of a car reportedly slammed into the back of a semi truck that was parked on the side of the road. A woman […]
Meadville man facing homicide charges after body found in Lawrence County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Meadville man is in custody in Ohio awaiting extradition for charges of criminal homicide. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., a 31-year-old Meadville man, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, after a body was found on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania State Police report said. According to the report, […]
wutv29.com
Methadone clinic shooting raises concerns over addiction treatment in neighborhoods
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Thursday's shooting and alleged attempted robbery at the Alba de Vida drug addiction treatment clinic on Virginia Avenue is just what many residents long feared. “You're helping to support and treat substance abuse users, but you are not addressing the drug dealing and the ramifications that come along...
Arrest made in death of man found along road in Lawrence County
An arrest has been made in the death of a Meadville man who was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township earlier this month. Johnny Frank Henry Jr., 31, of Meadville, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio, and is facing criminal homicide charges in the death of Joseph Detello, according to state police.
yourdailylocal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Sunday House Fire Causes Penna Ave Closure
WARREN, Pa. – A Sunday morning house fire has Pennsylvania Ave E closed in both directions between Locust St and Park Ave. The fire was called in at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Officals on the scene told Your Daily Local the Avenue would be closed “for some time.”...
Comments / 0