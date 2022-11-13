ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Game On Sunday Could Be Canceled?

The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game could be canceled? Everyone in Western New York knows that we are about to get hit with a really big first snowstorm that will begin on Thursday and end sometime on Sunday. What does that mean for the Buffalo Bills game? It has been done before.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Moms Start A Petition To Support Josh Allen

Sometimes when things are going badly, all you need is for someone to tell you it's going to be ok. That's what these moms are for. It's no secret that Josh Allen is going through a bit of a rough patch this season. He started off firing on all cylinders, but through the last 3 weeks has thrown 6 interceptions that were extremely costly. He's made some bad decisions for sure. However, even though he's struggling, Western New York is still behind him.
NEW YORK STATE
This Is The Best Bills Game To Watch This Season

If you want to go to a Buffalo Bills home game, this might be the best game to attend. It’s no secret that everything has gotten increasingly expensive over the last year or two. Even groceries are hard to come by nowadays with the way the prices have jumped, and the sad part is, our local farmers don’t see that price increase…but rather the in-store retailer.
Vikings Head Coach Mad the Buffalo Bills Were Allowed To Do This

The Bills blew a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, losing 33-30 in what was the best regular season game of the NFL year; at least the ending was. The Bills and Vikings seemingly had the game won three or four times each, but then the other team pulled a rabbit out of its hat. It was truly a sight to behold if you were in the stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Josh Allen Opting For Arm Surgery?

Don’t play with our emotions like this. There are some things that are beyond the point of humor, and right now, it is not the time to be making jokes or potential hypotheticals in regards to our star quarterback. Many people saw a tweet and got scared because they...
BUFFALO, NY
Sean McDermott Gives Odd Response About Tre’Davious White

Bills fans have been wondering why they haven't seen all-pro cornerback Tre-Davious White back out on the field. After McDermott's response, they're still wondering. Yesterday the Buffalo Bills lost to the Minnesota Vikings in an overtime battle that some called the greatest regular season game of the year. Unfortunately the Bills played without both of their starting safeties, backup cornerback Cam Lewis, and rookie cornerback Christian Benford.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
