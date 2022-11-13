Read full article on original website
16 Best Bars in Buffalo and WNY for the Night Before Thanksgiving
It's hard to believe that we're just 10 days from Thanksgiving. Halloween is long gone and there is holiday stuff decorated at so many retailers already. Christmas music in the air and holiday foods at every display at grocery stores. We're almost to the official start of the holiday season.
Buffalo Bills Game On Sunday Could Be Canceled?
The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns game could be canceled? Everyone in Western New York knows that we are about to get hit with a really big first snowstorm that will begin on Thursday and end sometime on Sunday. What does that mean for the Buffalo Bills game? It has been done before.
Bills Most Important Game Left Could Move to Sunday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills are now 6-3 after their unbelievable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, 33-30. The game was shown to most of the country on CBS in the 1 pm slot and many have deemed it the best regular season game this season and maybe over the last several years.
Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday
The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
Looks Like the Bills Game on Sunday Will Be Played in a Snowstorm
When you were a kid, there wasn't anything more exhilarating than a snow day. You wake up in the morning and recognize it's snowing out. You turn on the local news and see your school listed for the cancellations. That feeling is undefeated. That feeling is similar for a snow...
Important Part Of Bills Defense Was Back On Practice Field Today
Bills Mafia and the Buffalo Bills defense got some very good news today as one of their superstars returned to the practice field. All-Pro Safety Jordan Poyer was back on the practice field as the Bills are getting ready to host the Cleveland Browns. Poyer missed last Sunday's Game against...
Five Bills Players are Sick; Unable to Run a Normal Practice
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday afternoon, as the team is 100 percent focused on playing the AFC North's Cleveland Browns this Sunday at Highmark Stadium. It will be another 1 pm game. The Bills players and the staff and crew at Highmark Stadium will be attentively...
Could Be Bad News For the Bills For Sunday’s Game in Orchard Park
The Buffalo Bills are moving on from their 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, although fans are still not ready to move on. The Bills blew a 17-point lead in the second half and allowed Minnesota to get back into the game. Josh Allen had three...
This Is The Only Good Thing To Come Out Of Sunday’s Bills Game
Buffalo Bills fans braved through cold temperatures and an even colder loss on Sunday, but this sweet family moment warmed hearts throughout Highmark Stadium. Stefon and Trevon, Peyton and Eli, J.J., T.J., and Derek - the NFL has been home to some epic sibling rivalries over the years, and on Sunday, NFL sibling history was made once again.
New York Moms Start A Petition To Support Josh Allen
Sometimes when things are going badly, all you need is for someone to tell you it's going to be ok. That's what these moms are for. It's no secret that Josh Allen is going through a bit of a rough patch this season. He started off firing on all cylinders, but through the last 3 weeks has thrown 6 interceptions that were extremely costly. He's made some bad decisions for sure. However, even though he's struggling, Western New York is still behind him.
What Josh Allen Should Have Done on the Final Play [VIDEO]
You're hard pressed to find a game where Buffalo Bills fans exited Highmark Stadium as swiftly as they did yesterday, after the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills were up by 17 points and then 14 points, yet allowed the Vikings to creep back into the...
This Is The Best Bills Game To Watch This Season
If you want to go to a Buffalo Bills home game, this might be the best game to attend. It’s no secret that everything has gotten increasingly expensive over the last year or two. Even groceries are hard to come by nowadays with the way the prices have jumped, and the sad part is, our local farmers don’t see that price increase…but rather the in-store retailer.
Vikings Head Coach Mad the Buffalo Bills Were Allowed To Do This
The Bills blew a 17-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium, losing 33-30 in what was the best regular season game of the NFL year; at least the ending was. The Bills and Vikings seemingly had the game won three or four times each, but then the other team pulled a rabbit out of its hat. It was truly a sight to behold if you were in the stadium.
Josh Allen Opting For Arm Surgery?
Don’t play with our emotions like this. There are some things that are beyond the point of humor, and right now, it is not the time to be making jokes or potential hypotheticals in regards to our star quarterback. Many people saw a tweet and got scared because they...
Viral 91-Year-Old Buffalo Bills Fan’s Epic Reaction is Must See
She was all of us. We thought we had it won. After a super dramatic last few minutes of the 4th quarter, SOMEHOW the Buffalo Bills were looking like they were about to win the game. They had a big stop at the goal line. 2 seconds left on the clock. We were excited.
Sean McDermott Gives Odd Response About Tre’Davious White
Bills fans have been wondering why they haven't seen all-pro cornerback Tre-Davious White back out on the field. After McDermott's response, they're still wondering. Yesterday the Buffalo Bills lost to the Minnesota Vikings in an overtime battle that some called the greatest regular season game of the year. Unfortunately the Bills played without both of their starting safeties, backup cornerback Cam Lewis, and rookie cornerback Christian Benford.
Buffalo’s Cam Lewis Talks About Justin Jefferson’s Incredible 4th Down Catch
Bills Mafia is still reeling this morning from the gut punch 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home yesterday. The Bills had their chances to put the game away but it was one incredible catch by the Vikings wide receiver that kept the Vikings in the game. It was...
