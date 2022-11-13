ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack moves manufacturing to Roseville with dozens of jobs

Roseville, Calif.- Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)

Need to share the latest business news and updates with the community? Roseville Today, the community’s leading local website for nearly 20 years in a row can assist. Affordable, fast service for small local businesses. Prices start at just $99. » Explore Roseville Today’s Business Marketing Services.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville Today’s Guide to the Holidays

Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike

Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Rocklin honors cultural history and local education at Wall of Recognition

Accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” recognized. Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin recently honored the accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” with inscriptions on the Wall of Recognition for efforts that have shaped the diversity of Rocklin’s community and the quality of its educational institutions.
ROCKLIN, CA
2news.com

Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
TRUCKEE, CA
KRON4 News

5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio

“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
activenorcal.com

Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River

“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTLA

Missing California girl found dead in wooded area

Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
norsenotes.com

Pay attention sweet tooths: Roseville’s new Crumbl location

Fan favorite cookie company, Crumbl Cookies, has opened up a brand new location in Roseville. The colorful decorations and designs, on top of weekly releases of new flavors, keep the cookie company popularized by many. Crumbl Cookies is a franchise chain originally established in Logan, Utah in 2017. The chain...
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees

Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage

An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
LOOMIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy