rosevilletoday.com
Quick Quack moves manufacturing to Roseville with dozens of jobs
Roseville, Calif.- Quick Quack, headquartered in Roseville, is the fourth largest car wash company in the nation. The organization recently moved its manufacturing to Roseville where the company will design and fabricate car wash components. This move brings more than 60 jobs to the city, including software and hardware engineering roles, with more jobs planned as the business continues to expand.
rosevilletoday.com
Quick Quack Car Wash (Sierra College)
Need to share the latest business news and updates with the community? Roseville Today, the community’s leading local website for nearly 20 years in a row can assist. Affordable, fast service for small local businesses. Prices start at just $99. » Explore Roseville Today’s Business Marketing Services.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Today’s Guide to the Holidays
Roseville, Calif.- Holiday fun and entertainment shifts into high gear as annual Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations begin in Roseville and the Placer County, Sacramento region. Whether you’re aiming for something local and low-key this season or amped up for an energetic and road trip worthy month, there’s plenty of entertainment and travel options to choose from with Roseville Today’s Guide to Holiday Events.
rosevilletoday.com
Registered Nurses at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville to take part in two-day strike
Workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing cited as reasons. Roseville, Calif.- In a historic year for nurses strikes, more than 21,000 registered nurses and nurse practitioners at 21 Kaiser Permanente facilities will hold a two-day strike on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, to protest what is viewed as the administration’s refusal to address their ongoing concerns about workplace health and safety and chronic short staffing, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United (CNA/NNU).
Fight between parents put River City HS on temporary lockdown, school says
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A fight between parents prompted a temporary lockdown at a school in West Sacramento on Monday. River City High School said the fight began in the front parking lot of the campus, and staff and on-campus security immediately went to the scene. What started the fight or how many parents […]
rosevilletoday.com
Rocklin honors cultural history and local education at Wall of Recognition
Accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” recognized. Rocklin, Calif.- The City of Rocklin recently honored the accomplishments of Club Español and “Bring Our Kids Home” with inscriptions on the Wall of Recognition for efforts that have shaped the diversity of Rocklin’s community and the quality of its educational institutions.
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
2news.com
Mulitple vehicle burglaries reported in Tahoe, Truckee area
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office North Lake Tahoe Station is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries in the Tahoe/Truckee area that occurred over the weekend. As of Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office has received reports from eight victims whose vehicles were parked at various trailheads and businesses. As the...
5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
rosevilletoday.com
Christmas Events in Folsom at the Palladio
“Everyone is invited to eat, drink, shop and be Merry”. Folsom, Calif.- Today, the Palladio in Folsom announced a series of Christmas events beginning Saturday, November 19, 2022. “We are pleased to announce that Santa Claus is coming to town,” said Gloria Wright, general manager of the Palladio. “Christmas starts...
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville PD Safety Tips: Keep online purchases safe this holiday season
Practical advice for an enjoyable holiday shopping experience. Roseville, Calif.- Yes, that wonderful time of year is rapidly approaching and we’re sure many of you can’t wait to get clicking online, or don your virtual elbow pads to get hunting for bargains at the mall. While we all...
activenorcal.com
Meet the Man Who Drives His Car on the Sacramento River
“Wild” Bill Hill lives in Roseville, California, and just like any outdoor lovers in Northern California, he likes to spend his summer days on the river. The only difference between Bill and other river enthusiasts? He drives his car right into the water. John Bartell of Bartell’s Backroads profiled...
KCRA.com
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
Missing California girl found dead in wooded area
Authorities say a missing 16-year-old California girl has been found dead in a wooded area less than a mile from the where she was last seen. The Sacramento Bee reports that her body was found Friday afternoon and identified by the sheriff’s office in Nevada County northeast of Sacramento. The cause of death was not immediately known […]
norsenotes.com
Pay attention sweet tooths: Roseville’s new Crumbl location
Fan favorite cookie company, Crumbl Cookies, has opened up a brand new location in Roseville. The colorful decorations and designs, on top of weekly releases of new flavors, keep the cookie company popularized by many. Crumbl Cookies is a franchise chain originally established in Logan, Utah in 2017. The chain...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Was meteorite really to blame for California home set ablaze? Firefighters now have answer
A house that caught fire in rural Nevada County earlier this month didn’t get struck by a meteorite after all. “I am very confident that a rock from space did not hit this house,” Clayton Thomas, a captain at the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Negligent Driver Kills Bicyclist in Sacramento and Flees
Accident Near Kenwood Street Intersection Claims Life of Bicycle Rider. A negligent driver in Sacramento killed a bicycle rider on November 9 and then fled from the scene. The collision occurred near the Kenwood Street intersection with Arcade Boulevard at about 4:35, according to the incident report by the Sacramento Police Department. The female bicyclist died at the accident scene. The roadway in the area was shut down for a period of time while an investigation was conducted into the fatality accident. The identity of the deceased woman will not be released until family members have been notified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown
WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn man arrested for trespassing in Loomis garage
An Auburn man was arrested Nov. 3 on suspicion of burglary in Loomis. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy responded to a report of trespassing at a residence on King Road at 5:05 p.m. The homeowner stated she saw a male individual exiting her garage and holding...
