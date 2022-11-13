ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Two Corpus Christi police officers on leave after bar shooting

By Staff reports
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Two Corpus Christi police officers are on paid leave after one of them shot a man early Sunday during an incident at a bar.

About 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to provide emergency backup to the two officers, who had been working off duty at a South Staples Street bar, according to a police news release.

One of the off duty officers shot a man, who the officer said had assaulted him. Officers treated the man at the scene until medics arrived. Both the man and the officer who shot him were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren't life threatening, the news release states.

The man is expected to face a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police have interviewed several witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation. The two officers, whose names were not released, were placed on paid administrative leave, which aligns with the department's policy.

Anyone with information about the incident, can call Corpus Christi Police Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Detectives can also accept anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477).

