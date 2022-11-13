ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Christian Eriksen Scores First Manchester United Goal v Fulham

By Alex Wallace
 3 days ago

Christian Eriksen has scored his first Manchester United goal and has given his side the lead against Fulham.

Manchester United have taken the lead against Fulham thanks to Christian Eriksen, making it his first goal for the club. The Danish international was found by a sensational ball from Bruno Fernandes.

Casemiro once again showed his quality in the build up to win the ball with a great tackle. Eriksen was then well placed at the back post to slot home.

You can watch Eriksen’s goal below.

Manchester United travel to Craven Cottage in their final game before the Premier League comes to a halt for the World Cup. The competition gets underway in just around a weeks time.

The Red Devils will need to bounce back from last Sunday’s 3-1 defeat away at Aston Villa. Results haven’t gone their way over the weekend and so 3 points is a must.

United will want to stay firmly in the top four race ahead of the return to action on Boxing Day. With the January transfer window then on the horizon, United have to try to steady the ship ahead of a possibly busy window.

Early team news suggests that Jadon Sancho , Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo all miss today's game. It’s not ideal for United to be so thin in attack but they can perform without these players.

It’ll be a tough test against a Fulham side who have proved that they aren’t just here to make up the numbers this season. However, the hosts will be without Aleksander Mitrovic , a key player that could have made a significant impact.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

