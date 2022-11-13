Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 deep dive: Everything you need to know
The building blocks of your next-gen smartphone. Today, in Hawaii, Qualcomm lifted the lid on its latest mobile platform — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Building on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in more than just name, Qualcomm’s latest entry in its flagship Snapdragon series packs a number of improvements and new features for high-end smartphones in 2023 and beyond.
Android Authority
Poll: Which dead smartphone brand would you resurrect?
Would you resurrect LG? Or what about BlackBerry? Perhaps a different brand altogether?. The modern smartphone world is a very different place from the smartphone landscape ten years ago, with the phones themselves undergoing plenty of changes. We’ve also seen plenty of changes when it comes to the brands too, as many manufacturers have come and gone.
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
Android Authority
Leak shows Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro camera samples
Check out this alleged shot from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera. A leaker has shared comparative camera samples of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro. The alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample appears to show more details than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel...
Android Authority
Qualcomm doubles down on augmented reality, spatial audio updates, more
Audiophiles should be particularly excited about this news. The company made some new hardware announcements during day 2 of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit. These include the AR2 Gen 1 for augmented reality hardware and the second-gen Snapdragon S5 and S3 sound platforms. The company also announced Oryon, the new name...
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
Android Authority
WhatsApp's companion mode beta lets you link your account to multiple phones
Companion mode is only available for some beta testers right now. WhatsApp users on Android can try out a beta version of companion mode. The mode will enable users to link up to four Android phones to their primary account. The beta also allows users to link an Android tablet.
Android Authority
New details emerge about Motorola's next flagship
The filing reveals 125W fast charging and a dual-SIM variant. A filing for the Motorola Edge 40 Pro was found on the FCC certification website. The filing reveals that the handset will support 125W fast charging. There will be a single SIM and dual-SIM variant. The next iteration of Motorola‘s...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 🐉 The chip to power 2023 Android flagships is here!
We decode the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for you. Also read about Musk's latest Twitter goof-up, and more tech news of the day. 🤑 Good morning, Daily Authority readers. I just got up to speed with the whole FTX cryptocurrency mayhem and the story of Sam Bankman-Fried. Gosh! is it a complete cluster you-know-what! For those of you who still don’t know what’s happening, here’s a BBC article that does a great job of explaining it all. Meanwhile, here’s what else happened in the tech world while you were away.
Android Authority
Samsung expands cloud gaming to its older smart TVs
Samsung is bringing cloud gaming apps to its 2021 smart TVs. The new apps will include the likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, GeForce Now, and more. Samsung’s gaming TV hub won’t be included. Samsung has been dipping its toe into cloud gaming since announcing its gaming...
Android Authority
OnePlus Pad is likely just around the corner
OnePlus' first tablet could land at some point in 2023. The first OnePlus tablet — tentatively known as the OnePlus Pad — is heavily rumored. A new rumor supports the idea that it could launch in 2023. Not much else is known about the tablet as of yet.
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Nov. 16)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
A new Motorola smartwatch just showed up out of nowhere
As basic as a smartwatch gets these days. The Motorola Watch 70 has appeared in a retail listing, complete with specs, pricing, and other details. Motorola hasn’t announced the watch officially. Motorola is apparently adding a new smartwatch to its limited wearables portfolio. The company currently sells the Moto...
Android Authority
Asus tries to correct its poor track record with Android 13 rollout schedule
Asus put out a roadmap for its Android 13 rollout. Asus has put out a roadmap for when its phones will get Android 13. The roadmap only gives launch windows. Android 13 is slowly spreading to more Android phones. However, there are still a lot of Android users who are in the dark about when the update is coming to their device. But some manufacturers have, at least, started to put out a timeline for the rollout. Asus is now the latest company to provide a roadmap for when its handsets will get the long-awaited update.
Android Authority
Samsung's best mid-ranger is getting a Galaxy S23-like makeover next year
Will Samsung's mid-range super phone continue to impress this year?. Renders of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G have leaked. It has a redesigned rear camera setup with separate cutouts for the three sensors. Some specs of the phone have also leaked. Samsung’s A series mid-rangers are some of its most...
Android Authority
Google Pixel foldable phone renders leak, but we've been burned before
Will Google actually launch this phone or will it quietly scrap the plans?. A set of concept renders of the Google Pixel Fold just leaked. The renders are based on viewed designs that the source is “very, very confident” about. The foldable phone looks a lot like a...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 😨 Yes, no-mobile-phone-phobia is a thing
Do you own your smartphone, or does your smartphone own you? Let's discuss. 😶 Good day all, and welcome to the Daily Authority! It’s a new week, and I’m kicking mine off with one thumping headache. But not to worry, things can only get better from here!
Google is making it easier to fix crashing Android apps
As often as we write about malware infestations in Android apps, a more common issue for most Android users is crashing apps. No matter how new or powerful your phone is, chances are that you’ve had an app crash on you more than once. It can be frustrating because, more often than not, you don’t even know why the app crashed.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💲 Google's record-breaking settlement
Plus Pixel foldable phone renders, Twitter's 2FA fiasco, God of War Ragnarök's innovative storytelling, and more tech news. 🥳 Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. Things seem quite quiet on the tech news front in the run-up to Black Friday, but I’m excited for Friday’s launch of The Devil in Me, the next installment in the Dark Pictures Anthology! But first, the day’s tech headlines…
Android Authority
Musk pushes Twitter's paid verification rollout to November 29
He wants the service to be "rock solid." Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of Twitter’s paid verification system until the end of the month. This comes after tons of fake verified accounts flooded Twitter, forcing Musk to halt the $8 Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter’s paid verification goof-up is...
