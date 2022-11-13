Dodge City appoints Jason Burney mayor

DODGE CITY, Ala. – The Dodge City Town Council at its Thursday night meeting appointed its third mayor this year. Councilwoman Heather Langley made a motion to appoint Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Burney, and it was seconded by Councilman Jerry Lynn and approved by all. Burney was sworn in by Town Attorney Hugh Harris.

Burney’s appointment follows the deaths of former Mayors Tawana Canada and Anthony Todd, who both died in 2022.

Burney said he was honored by the appointment, saying, “I promise I will not let you down.”

He has been on the council for 14 years and has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years, currently with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

The council declared Burney’s previous council seat vacant. On Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at town hall, the council will hold interviews for a new council person and mayor pro-tem, followed by a work session at 8 to discuss candidates. Any who wish to apply must live in the town of Dodge City. To schedule an interview, call 256-287-0364.

In other business, the council approved the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday ordinance.

The council also discussed repairs to the Perry Ray Park road. Lynn provided quotes from Wiregrass Construction, saying it would cost approximately $61,360 to cover the 1,200-foot roadway and parking area with asphalt. Lynn said putting in flume ditches that would tie into the roadway and parking lot would have to be done with concrete and would cost more.

“We want to do this so that we are not down here next year, trying to patch this,” he said.

The estimate includes two bypass lanes on each side of the road to allow vehicles to pull over. He said that the entire project, including concrete and gravel, would be about $190,000-$195,000.

The council plans to discuss further options regarding materials at its next meeting.

Cullman Electric Cooperative has wired poles for the town Christmas lights. Perry Ray Park will be open beginning Dec. 2 for the annual Christmas in the Park.

The Dodge City Council meets on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

