Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love program set for Dec. 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Regional Foundation’s Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Christ Hall. This year’s event is dedicated in honor of Dr. Peter Crisologo and in memory of Cullman Regional Hospice patients.

Giving a gift of love for $20, $40, $60 or more places a light on the Christmas tree atop Cullman Regional as a tribute to someone special. This tax-deductible gift will help support the Foundation’s mission of advancing health care services at the medical center. Special acknowledgement cards are sent to those who have been honored and to the families of those being remembered.

All community members and contributors are invited to join us Dec. 8 for the presentation of the names of those being recognized this year. The program will also include special Christmas music by area artists. Donations may be contributed throughout the entire holiday season, and gifts received by Monday, Dec. 5 will be included in the special ceremony.

Contributions may be made in memory or in honor of someone special. Donate online at www.cullmanregional.com/foundation/events or call the Foundation at 256-737-2565 for more information.