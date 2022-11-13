ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love program set for Dec. 8

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Regional Foundation’s Dr. Herman C. Ensor Lights of Love ceremony will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Christ Hall. This year’s event is dedicated in honor of Dr. Peter Crisologo and in memory of Cullman Regional Hospice patients.

Giving a gift of love for $20, $40, $60 or more places a light on the Christmas tree atop Cullman Regional as a tribute to someone special. This tax-deductible gift will help support the Foundation’s mission of advancing health care services at the medical center. Special acknowledgement cards are sent to those who have been honored and to the families of those being remembered.

All community members and contributors are invited to join us Dec. 8 for the presentation of the names of those being recognized this year. The program will also include special Christmas music by area artists. Donations may be contributed throughout the entire holiday season, and gifts received by Monday, Dec. 5 will be included in the special ceremony.

Contributions may be made in memory or in honor of someone special. Donate online at www.cullmanregional.com/foundation/events or call the Foundation at 256-737-2565 for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Budweiser Clydesdales bring Christmas season to Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Thousands packed into Cullman’s Warehouse District and surrounding area to get a glimpse of something special Sunday. The three-day Christmas in the Warehouse District event culminated along First and Second Avenues, which were lined many people deep as the Budweiser Clydesdales bestowed their colossal and graceful presence along the historic streets of Cullman. The famous horses were in Alabama from Nov. 10-13, with stops in Birmingham, Hoover and Cullman.  Merchants along the route held their holiday open houses, highlighting Christmas décor and displaying gift selections. Warehouse District shop owners reported a huge turnout for the early shopping season. Some, like Kernel Kullman, even found it necessary to close on Monday to replenish supplies.  Christmas in the Warehouse District was sponsored by Byars Wright Insurance, First Federal Mortgage, R.E. Garrison Trucking, Platform, Monograms Plus and Nomadic Threads and is just the first of many holiday events coming to Cullman.   Look for our holiday edition of Community Matters magazine for a list of upcoming holiday events.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Holly Pond family raising funds for Diabetic Alert Dog

HOLLY POND, Ala. – A Holly Pond family is raising funds for a Diabetic Alert Dog. Cash Howard, 7, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on Sept. 26, 2021. He has experienced many changes, but his mom Sarai Rasco Howard said he has been very brave throughout the last year.   She said the week her son was diagnosed, the family had been on vacation, and she noticed that he seemed more withdrawn and “zoned out” than normal. “He normally is the kid that loves to laugh, cut up and play jokes on people. I noticed on this trip he wasn’t doing...
HOLLY POND, AL
The Cullman Tribune

A vision becomes reality

CULLMAN, Ala. – The chilly breeze and brisk temperature did not thwart the droves of skaters of all ages who took to Skate Depot on Saturday, Nov. 12, to celebrate the park’s grand opening. With community leaders mingling with spectators, the design team from Spohn Ranch Skateparks testing out their new construction, Tennessee native professional skateboarder Jake Wooten wowing the crowd and local skaters enjoying the new park, the day was a mighty success for Cullman and its residents.  “We’ve worked hard to generate excitement around the grand opening for our skater community as they now have a place to hone...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard Prep welcomes new admissions director

CULLMAN, Ala. – Meg Glover started her new full-time admissions director position at St. Bernard Prep on Monday, Nov. 7 and completed her first Open House on Nov. 10.   Several families took advantage of joining student ambassadors and getting a first-hand feel of a normal school day at St. Bernard Prep.  The day started with an introduction to the school and a band performance by the St. Bernard concert band. Visiting families were assigned ambassadors and began the process of touring the school facilities and dorms. The day was concluded with lunch, a question and answer session with current students and entertainment...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2023 Master Gardener application period ends Nov. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – The application period for the 2023 Cullman County Master Gardener training course ends on Nov. 30. The Alabama Cooperative Extension System announced, “You do not have to be a garden expert. Simply come with a desire to learn and grow.”   Master Gardeners are Extension-trained volunteers who get connected to gardening information and educational opportunities. To become a Master Gardener, applicants must complete 50 hours of volunteer work in various community projects and a 14-week horticulture training course.  The Alabama Master Gardener Course is taught by Extension agents and horticulture specialists. Spring class topics include soils and plant nutrition, basic...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Veterans honored at St. Bernard

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard Prep and its monastic community honored veterans in a special Veterans Day Service in the Abbey Church.  Student Council President Audrey Gil read a scripture passage, then the St. Bernard concert band played a medley of patriotic music.  Fr. Linus Klucsarits, OSB led the assembly in honoring a group of veterans. Four of its members are currently monks at St. Bernard.  Col Fr. Patrick Egan, parish priest of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cullman since 2009, served in the United States Army.  Sgt. Br. Michael Gregerson was honored for serving in the United State Air Force....
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend

Santa’s Workshop Vintage Market returns this weekend to Sparkman Civic Center. The event has not been held since 2019 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is an upscale market featuring vendors selling vintage home décor, boutique clothing, handmade goods and unique finds. Organizers say here is something for everyone at Santa’s Workshop.
HARTSELLE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week of Nov. 16

Chubbles is a funny, quirky bundle of energy. He is learning to walk on a leash and he loves belly rubs. He is about a year old and weighs around 20 pounds. He is short and stocky. His adoption fee is $110. Adopt your new best friend today by visiting the Morgan County Animal Shelter in Hartselle, located at 1314 Industrial Drive.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘The Nutcracker’ coming Nov. 18-20

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre, Cullman Community Theatre and Ballet South will present “The Nutcracker” with more than 60 dancers at the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre on the campus of Wallace State Nov. 18-20. Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.  Ballet South Founder and Artistic Director Brooke Desnoes, who also instructs the Allegro Dance Theatre, choreographed the production. Desnoes was born in Cullman and lived and taught in Paris, France, for many years, founding the Academie Americaine de Danse de Paris before returning to her hometown.   She has...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Pamela Nannette Jones

A graveside service for Pamela Nannette Jones of Cullman, Alabama will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Bethany Baptist Cemetery in Crane Hill. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Hanceville Funeral Home. Mrs. Jones was born on Oct. 18, 1961, in Cullman. She died at the age of 61 at her residence in Cullman on Nov. 13, 2022. Survivors include her children, Dustin (Maria) Jones and Clint Jones; grandchildren, Karson Hollis and Brayden Jones; mother, Margaret A. (Smith) Kilgo; sister, Rhonda Hogeland; brother, Keith Kilgo; best friends, Lois Panter and Judy Dinkle; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Jones; father, John H. Kilgo; and sister, Cynthia Calvert.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Brenda Kay Arseneau

Brenda Kay Arseneau, 55, of Blountsville, AL, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Georgia, on Feb. 22, 1967, to Herbert and Caroline Joan Swanger Rowe. Brenda enjoyed attending Temple Baptist Church with her daughter. Brenda also loved water fountains, bells, windchimes, and delighted in lighthouses. She enjoyed gardening as well. Ms. Arseneau adored her grandchildren and daughters, and her world was made a much brighter place because of the joy she found in the love of her family. She will be greatly missed. Ms. Areseneau is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughters, Angela and Amber, as well as her grandchildren, Alexzandria, Zayden, Zain, and Zoe. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, from 2 p.m. until funeral services begin at 3 p.m. Both visitation and the funeral service will take place at Holly Pond Funeral Home.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sarah Kathryn Payne Chandler

Sarah Kathryn Payne Chandler, 81, of Vinemont, AL passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Palliative Care Unit of UAB Hospital. Kathryn was born April 24, 1941, in Curry, Walker County AL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arrie (A.D.) Chandler; her parents, Emmett and Lurline Sides Payne; her stepchildren, Herschel Chandler Sr., Betty Chandler Brown, Darlene Chandler Watson, and Rebecca (Becky) Chandler Morace; one grandchild, Melvin Moore Jr.; and her sisters, Jean Payne Love and Sue Payne Roberts. She is survived by four grandchildren, Herschel Edwin Chandler Jr, Renee Brown Harrison (Hugh Harrison), Lyntoria Brown Milne (Paul...
VINEMONT, AL
wbrc.com

Heavy damage after fire at Mountain Brook Village

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thankfully, no one was injured when a building in Mountain Brook Village caught fire early Wednesday morning according to fire officials. The fire started around 2 a.m. at the Ray A. Poyner building. Homewood, Vestavia and Mountain Brook Fire Departments responded to the scene. The fire...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
WHNT-TV

Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook

First responders can often be the difference maker in a life-or-death situation. Scottsboro Set to Vote on Medical Cannabis Dispensaries. The Scottsboro City Council is set to vote on whether to allow medical cannabis dispensaries in the city. Public Forum on Use of Force Policy. Four years after a Huntsville...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Lisa Ann NeSmith Handley

Lisa Ann NeSmith Handley, age 60 of Blountsville, passed away the Nov. 12, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center. Lisa was born March 3, 1962, in Arab, AL, the third daughter of Rev. Clatus and Margret Holaway NeSmith. In 1980, she graduated from JB Pennington High School and married Rod Handley on Dec. 12. Lisa enjoyed home schooling her children and working in her yards and all things “granny vintage.” Lisa was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Clatus and Margret NeSmith; sister Judy Gail Stricklin; grandchildren Handley and Lillie Jayde. Lisa leaves behind her loving husband, James Rodney Handley; son, Jonathan (Kelly) Handley;...
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

33 years later: Gary Dobbs remembers the 1989 Airport Road tornado

Nov. 15, 1989, is a day etched into the minds of many North Alabamians. Former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Gary Dobbs is no exception. "We knew it was bad, because it had been bad," Dobbs said. "It had been bad in Mississippi, in Louisiana, in Texas, in the hours and days before the threat got to us."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy