Troy, NY

Unity House kicking off annual holiday program

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Unity House will be kicking off its annual Children’s Holiday Program on Monday. The annual holiday program serves, on average, about 1,1000 children who are in Unity House’s daycare, domestic violence, community residential, and emergency assistance programs.

To start this year’s program, the Unity House Team will share guidelines for enrolling children who will receive gifts of new toys, clothing, and other necessities. The team will also emphasize how gifts are selected and presented in a way that respects all participants.

