Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’
Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle
The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
Kadarius Toney throws salt on Giants for lacking involvement after incredible sideline catch
After a brilliant sideline catch, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney called out the New York Giants for not involving him enough in NYC. If New York City couldn’t land another Subway World Series, there’s hope that New York could see a “Super Snoopy Bowl”: an AFC-NFC showdown between the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
Pat McAfee Tells Bill Cowher to ‘Shut the F--- Up,’ Calls Joe Thomas a ‘Puppet’
McAfee doesn’t hold back while calling out Jeff Saturday critics.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three
The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11
Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Bruce Arians threw Tom Brady under the bus defending Byron Leftwich
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn’t hold back in blaming some of the team’s problems on Tom Brady’s poor performance. Bruce Arians has never been shy about letting Tom Brady know when he’s underperforming. Back in 2020, when Arians criticized Brady’s play before...
Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young
It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Dolphins S Jevon Holland wants Miami football fans patience
Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson spoke to Dolphins safety Jevon Holland about Mario Cristobal last Friday in a column posted on Tuesday. Holland wants Miami football fans to be patient with Cristobal in shaping the Hurricanes’ roster. Holland played for Cristobal at Oregon from 2018-19 before sitting out in 2020.
Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon
We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
thecomeback.com
Adam Schefter gives huge Washington Commanders update
Last week, news broke that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is taking steps toward selling the team as he and the franchise face a criminal investigation as well as league investigations for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. But even though a few potential buyers have emerged despite the huge projected sale price, no sale has taken place yet. But apparently, that sale could happen in the near future.
Aikman, Rules Analyst Disagree on Flag During MNF Broadcast
The two disagreed on a pass interference call during the fourth quarter.
No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Announces Massive Commitment
JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in the nation, has committed to join the USC Trojans program in 2023, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The highly-touted recruit narrowed her many options down to South Carolina, Stanford and USC before ultimately choosing the Trojans. Watkins is the best high school...
NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut
The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
thecomeback.com
Robert Saleh gets honest about Jets playoff chances
The New York Jets haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2010, but with a 6-3 record the team currently sits in second place in the AFC East with a real chance to make the playoffs this season as either a division winner or a wildcard team. But even though...
