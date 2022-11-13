ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
FanSided

Near future seems uncertain for Chiefs at right tackle

The Kansas City Chiefs will have to do some sorting over the next few games to figure out the best approach at right tackle. Right tackle has been the loosest tooth, so to speak, along the offensive front for the Kansas City Chiefs for the last two seasons. Ever since general manager rebuilt the offensive line left to right during the 2021 offseason, the Chiefs have looked settled at left tackle, left guard, center, and right guard. The only question mark has been Andrew Wylie’s tenure at right bookend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles stay at No. 1 despite first loss; Vikings vault into top three

The Eagles have finally fallen ... but they remain atop the league in the latest edition of the NFL Power Rankings. Yes, the decision has been made to keep the humbled Eagles at No. 1 despite the unsightly nature of an island-game loss to the Commanders. This is less about keeping the order and more about the lack of a new No. 1 we feel comfortable with. We're not ready to crown the Chiefs, and -- Game of the Year fireworks aside -- rolling out the red carpet for the Vikings feels overly histrionic for our tastes.
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Rumored Girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a scary injury in Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the dangerous high hit, he went through concussion protocol, and the timeline for his return is uncertain. This has put a limelight on his personal life, and people want to know who JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new girlfriend is. Although he has been highly secretive about his love life, the football pro has been spotted with a girl a few times. JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend, Alessandra Gesiotto, is an actress, too. We reveal more about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s rumored girlfriend in this Alessandra Gesiotto wiki.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11

Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
TENNESSEE STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Commanders Reportedly Make Big Decision On Chase Young

It sounds like defensive end Chase Young is finally ready to return to the gridiron. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Commanders are expected to activate the former No. 2 pick for next weekend's game against the Texans. Young has been out since last November due to a torn ACL....
FanSided

Dolphins S Jevon Holland wants Miami football fans patience

Miami Herald columnist Barry Jackson spoke to Dolphins safety Jevon Holland about Mario Cristobal last Friday in a column posted on Tuesday. Holland wants Miami football fans to be patient with Cristobal in shaping the Hurricanes’ roster. Holland played for Cristobal at Oregon from 2018-19 before sitting out in 2020.
MIAMI, FL
12up

Odell Beckham Jr. cleared and could sign soon

We are all waiting to see who Odell Beckham Jr. will end up signing with. Things have taken a positive turn for the veteran wideout, as he has been fully cleared. Now, we must wait and see which team wins the OBJ sweepstakes. Beckham has been linked to the Cowboys,...
thecomeback.com

Adam Schefter gives huge Washington Commanders update

Last week, news broke that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is taking steps toward selling the team as he and the franchise face a criminal investigation as well as league investigations for allegations of sexual harassment, misogyny, and financial fraud. But even though a few potential buyers have emerged despite the huge projected sale price, no sale has taken place yet. But apparently, that sale could happen in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

No. 1 Recruit Juju Watkins Announces Massive Commitment

JuJu Watkins, the No. 1 women's basketball recruit in the nation, has committed to join the USC Trojans program in 2023, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The highly-touted recruit narrowed her many options down to South Carolina, Stanford and USC before ultimately choosing the Trojans. Watkins is the best high school...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Running Back Getting Cut

The NFL World is pretty surprised on Monday by the news of a former starting running back getting cut. The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly decided to part ways with a former starting running back. Eno Benjamin, who began the year as the team's starting running back due to injury, has...
thecomeback.com

Robert Saleh gets honest about Jets playoff chances

The New York Jets haven’t made the NFL playoffs since 2010, but with a 6-3 record the team currently sits in second place in the AFC East with a real chance to make the playoffs this season as either a division winner or a wildcard team. But even though...
NEW YORK STATE
