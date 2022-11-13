ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, MI

Week 11 Athlete of the Week: Camden-Frontier senior Jaden Clark wins Athlete of the Week

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY — The final athlete of the week poll for the fall sports season has come to a close. Five student-athletes were nominated for performances during their postseason events. The weekly athlete of the week awards this fall entered readers for a chance at prizes from one of our sponsors. Stay tuned for special ballots that will feature five athletes nominated in cross country, football and volleyball. Each ballot will be a reader's choice for athlete of the year for each sport.

At the conclusion of the MHSAA football and volleyball finals, all athletes who have won awards will receive a plaque for their honor.

Week 11 Winner: Jaden Clark - Camden-Frontier - Volleyball

Senior Jaden Clark won the week 11 award after being nominated for her efforts during the volleyball district playoffs. helped the Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team win a district title over Hillsdale Academy. Clark had nine serve receives, nine digs, nine kills and three aces. The senior helped the team reach a regional title game this week, helping C-F defeat Battle Creek St. Phillip in the semifinals and battle LCS in the championship. Clark and six other seniors played their final game of volleyball this week for Camden-Frontier.

Honorable Mentions

  • Tyler Bays - Reading - Boys Cross Country: Reading senior Tyler Bays took fifth overall at the D4 LP cross country state finals. Tyler Bays ended his impressive cross-country career with a top five finish at the state finals with a time of 16:17. This finish also earned Tyler All-State Honors for the third year in a row.
  • Megan Roberts - Hillsdale Academy - Girls Cross Country: Senior Megan Roberts led her Colts team to a second place team finish at the D4 cross country state finals. Roberts earned a 10th place finish with a time of 20:11.0. This earned her an unprecedented fifth All-State honor for her cross-country career.
  • Ellie VanDyke - Reading - Volleyball: Senior Ranger Ellie VanDyke helped the Reading varsity volleyball team make it to the district championship with a win over Jonesville. VanDyke had one kill, two aces, 14 digs, 24 assists and six serve receives.
  • Shelby Bryner - Pittsford - Volleyball: Junior Shelby Bryner led the Wildcat varsity volleyball team to a district title win over Vandercook Lake. Bryner had 18 kills and 18 digs. In their semifinal win, Bryner had 17 kills, 11 assists and eight digs.

