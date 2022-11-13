Week 11 Athlete of the Week: Camden-Frontier senior Jaden Clark wins Athlete of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The final athlete of the week poll for the fall sports season has come to a close. Five student-athletes were nominated for performances during their postseason events. The weekly athlete of the week awards this fall entered readers for a chance at prizes from one of our sponsors. Stay tuned for special ballots that will feature five athletes nominated in cross country, football and volleyball. Each ballot will be a reader's choice for athlete of the year for each sport.

At the conclusion of the MHSAA football and volleyball finals, all athletes who have won awards will receive a plaque for their honor.

Week 11 Winner: Jaden Clark - Camden-Frontier - Volleyball

Senior Jaden Clark won the week 11 award after being nominated for her efforts during the volleyball district playoffs. helped the Camden-Frontier varsity volleyball team win a district title over Hillsdale Academy. Clark had nine serve receives, nine digs, nine kills and three aces. The senior helped the team reach a regional title game this week, helping C-F defeat Battle Creek St. Phillip in the semifinals and battle LCS in the championship. Clark and six other seniors played their final game of volleyball this week for Camden-Frontier.

Honorable Mentions