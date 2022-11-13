Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup: IUP Takes Down Shepherd, Clinches 19th PSAC Title

PITTSBURGH — Pitt used an incredible offensive performance to take down Bryant, 93-55, in the 12th annual School Day game at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday. The Panthers’ (3-0) 93 points are the most under Lance White in his five years as head coach. It is also the most points the Panthers scored in a game since they last scored 93 points against Delaware State in 2014. The Panthers shot 60.7% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range en route to the blowout victory.

