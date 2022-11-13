Western Pennsylvania Small College Football Roundup: IUP Takes Down Shepherd, Clinches 19th PSAC Title

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
IUP Claims Top Seed in Super Region One, Earns Bye; Slippery Rock to Face No. 3 Assumption
After claiming the PSAC championship on Saturday, Indiana (Pa.) was slated as the top seed in Super Region One of the 28-team Division II playoff bracket, earning a first-round bye. IUP returns to postseason play for the first time since 2019 after a 9-1 season including a 24-21 victory over...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Demolishes Bryant, 93-55, in 12th Annual School Day Game
PITTSBURGH — Pitt used an incredible offensive performance to take down Bryant, 93-55, in the 12th annual School Day game at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday. The Panthers’ (3-0) 93 points are the most under Lance White in his five years as head coach. It is also the most points the Panthers scored in a game since they last scored 93 points against Delaware State in 2014. The Panthers shot 60.7% from the field and 52.2% from 3-point range en route to the blowout victory.
wtae.com
Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games
PITTSBURGH — Semifinal games will be played in four classes of the WPIAL high school football playoffs this week. Below is a list of playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: McKeesport vs. Aliquippa at Canon-McMillan. Thomas Jefferson vs. Central...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Shout Out from DeSean Jackson Powered Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins to 333-Yard Rushing Day
MUNHALL, Pa. — Steel Valley quarterback and safety Cruce Brookins led his team past the McGuffey Highlanders with a rushing performance for the ages: 333 yards and six touchdowns. Brookins picked up 132 yards on his first two carries and never looked back. He said he was ready for...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
2023 3-Star WR Chance Fitzgerald to Visit Pitt Saturday
Pitt received a visit on Tuesday from legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Later on this week, another receiver with the last name of Fitzgerald will also make a stop in Pittsburgh. 2023 three-star wideout Chance Fitzgerald told PSN that he’ll make an unofficial visit to Pitt for the Panthers’ home...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Vukovcan: Slovis Return Best Hope for Pitt in 2023
To say that the fortunes of the Pitt quarterback position has changed significantly in a year’s time could be the understatement of the century. One year ago, Kenny Pickett and his Heisman Trophy campaign was the talk of Pittsburgh as he became the posterchild for the Pitt football program, putting it back on the national map.
nextpittsburgh.com
5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
wtae.com
VIDEO: Deer caught in head-to-head matchup
A viewer video sent in to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 shows two bucks going head-to-head (literally) in a backyard in Peters Township. Viewer Adam D. said he captured the video at his home Monday afternoon. Take a look at the video above to see the bucks in action!
pghcitypaper.com
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
WJAC TV
911: Driver, student transported after school bus rolls over in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say Tuesday's winter weather has caused several crashes throughout the area. In Cambria County, 911 officials say one student and one adult were transported to an area hospital after a school bus rolled over in Susquehanna Township, near Northern Cambria, Tuesday afternoon. Authorities...
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Part of Route 356 reopens in Allegheny Township
Portions of Route 356 reopened to motorists Tuesday evening in Allegheny Township. Allegheny Township Supervisor Jamie Morabito confirmed the reopening about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The road is open in both directions. He said the road will remain open until PennDOT resumes construction in the spring. It’s estimated the road will...
PennLive.com
Man found stabbed to death in western Pa.
Police found a man dead from multiple stab wounds in western Pennsylvania, according to a story from WPXI. Allegheny County police told the station that first responders arrived at the area of 5 Midway Drive in West Mifflin at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after getting reports of a man stabbed.
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Sources: Teenager stabbed grandfather to death in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — UPDATE: Sources tell Channel 11 that a teenager stabbed his grandfather to death. No other details were immediately available. A man was found dead after a stabbing in West Mifflin. According to Allegheny County police, crews responded to the area of 5 Midway Drive, at...
Police standoff in Latrobe ends with arrest
A standoff with Latrobe police ended with the suspect in custody Tuesday morning. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the incident started around 7:30 a.m. Latrobe police asked people to stay away from the area of Oak and Ligonier streets in the city due to an active police incident.
Voter turnout surged in most of Allegheny County, but sagged where it was already weak
Democrats swept to unexpected victories across the country last week, defying historical trends for midterm elections, including in Pennsylvania. Josh Shapiro won the governorship in a blowout and John Fetterman, recovering from a stroke and facing a flood of negative advertising against him, eked out a win for the U.S. Senate.
Westmoreland commissioner about to get new job title: Mom
Gina Cerilli Thrasher is getting a new job: mother. She will become the first Westmoreland County commissioner to give birth while in office later this month when she and husband, Ernie Thrasher, welcome their first child, a boy. She knows the demands of motherhood will be a challenge, on top...
wtaj.com
Snow arrives Tuesday afternoon and turns to a wintry mix
(WTAJ) — The first real snowfall of the season is quickly approaching Pennsylvania. Here’s what you can expect today. Tuesday morning we will have temperatures in the 20s. It will be a frosty start to the day. We will have clouds increasing with a system approaching. High temperatures...
Comments / 0