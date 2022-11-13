Read full article on original website
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
MassLive.com
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week
The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Ask Ellis: Is it wrong that I like when the Bears lose?
In this edition of 670’s advice column, Cam Ellis dives into whether it’s OK for Bears fans to enjoy when the team suffers a heartbreaking loss amid a rebuilding season.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
Patriots reportedly lose this veteran running back for the rest of the NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots are going to add more running back depth this season, it won’t come from their own roster. Although there was early hope that the team could get veteran Ty Montgomery back for the stretch run, it appears that’s no longer the case.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
LeSean McCoy says calling Patriots’ Bill Belichick a legend is ‘bullcrap’
LeSean McCoy wasn’t even being asked about Bill Belichick specifically when he appeared on “The Up and Adams Show” streaming TV show/podcast on FanDuel TV. Host Kay Adams was asking him about coaching, but the retired 12-year NFL running back made a face when she called the Patriots coach “a legend.”
Celtics vs. Hawks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will go for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night as they face off with the Atlanta Hawks in a battle to top Eastern Conference teams to begin the year. Boston will have a stiff challenge against the Hawks starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young since they will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the matchup. That will place a heavier onus on both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard in their absence. Atlanta will be at full strength beyond swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Inside the locker room: Bears’ Justin Fields laments key mistake in loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields put the Chicago Bears on his back for the second straight week. But despite another massive day on the ground for the quarterback, the Detroit Lions were able to crawl out of a 14-point fourth-quarter hole to win 31-30 at Soldier Field in Week 10. Fields...
Commanders vs. Eagles: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Monday Night Football
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will look to stay undefeated when they take on the Washington Commanders in a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup. The game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
MassLive.com
Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)
The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
MassLive.com
Antonio Brown shares private text he claims is from frustrated Tom Brady
Though he’s been out of football for almost a year, Antonio Brown can’t get Tom Brady off his mind. On his official Snapchat account, the ex-Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of a private text conversation he claims is from Brady. In the exchange from May of 2021 — when Brown has still in Tampa Bay — the quarterback showed concern about the wide receiver acting selfishly. The sender is saved in Brown’s phone as “TOM BRADY” but there’s no way to verify that it’s definitely from him.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Amon-Ra St. Brown re-emerges, gets bragging rights over brother
CHICAGO — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at Soldier Field:. Stock up. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown: Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson made a concerted effort...
DaVante Adams: Not enough Raiders in Josh McDaniels’ locker room have ‘fully bought in’
After losing to Jeff Saturday’s Colts and falling to 2-7, Derek Carr cried at the podium, lamenting the effort level and sacrifice some of his teammates in Josh McDaniels’ locker room. Las Vegas’ star wide receiver, All-Pro DaVante Adams, echoed Carr’s sentiments. “Just don’t have enough...
Why the Patriots playoff hopes rest on beating the New York Jets
FOXBOROUGH – Playoffs? Playoffs?. We’re past the midway point in the NFL season and that means the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Depending on who you ask, the Patriots still might have a shot at the postseason. Two NFL prediction models say the odds aren’t...
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse
The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
