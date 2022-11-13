ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
MassLive.com

Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Hawks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will go for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night as they face off with the Atlanta Hawks in a battle to top Eastern Conference teams to begin the year. Boston will have a stiff challenge against the Hawks starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young since they will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the matchup. That will place a heavier onus on both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard in their absence. Atlanta will be at full strength beyond swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)

The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Antonio Brown shares private text he claims is from frustrated Tom Brady

Though he’s been out of football for almost a year, Antonio Brown can’t get Tom Brady off his mind. On his official Snapchat account, the ex-Buccaneers wide receiver shared a screenshot of a private text conversation he claims is from Brady. In the exchange from May of 2021 — when Brown has still in Tampa Bay — the quarterback showed concern about the wide receiver acting selfishly. The sender is saved in Brown’s phone as “TOM BRADY” but there’s no way to verify that it’s definitely from him.
TAMPA, FL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department

Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse

The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
DETROIT, MI
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy