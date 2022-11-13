Read full article on original website
Related
wfcnnews.com
Five injured in four vehicle crash near Thompsonville
FRANKLIN / SALINE COUNTY - Several people were transported to hospitals following a multi-vehicle accident this morning on Route 34. According to Illinois State Police, the accident occurred this morning on State Highway 34 at approximately 7:29 a.m. near West End Road, around 1 mi south of the Franklin County line.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man. According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14. On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross...
southernillinoisnow.com
Stevenson Township to go after those who go on closed dirt roads during muddy conditions
A resident of Stevenson Township is frustrated with those who go on dirt roads when they are muddy and tear them up. Ed Smalley says there is no purpose for the costly damage that also prevents farmers from later using the roads from reaching their fields. After getting his farm...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/17 – Bobby Harper
Bobby Harper, age 85 of Centralia, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Fireside House in Centralia. Bobby was born on August 23, 1937, in Salem, the son of Margaret (Harper) Harris. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis McDaneld, and husband Larry of Odin; brother, Larry Harris of...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when car runs down 100-foot embankment when losing control on snow
A 68-year-old Centralia woman was complaining of neck pain after her car slid off snow-slick US 51 near Bethel Road south of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s officials say after hitting a small tree after leaving the road, Marlys Hill of West 4th Street traveled 100 feet down a steep embankment on the southwest side of the overpass.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sandoval works to add officers to police force
The Sandoval Village Board has authorized the hiring of three full-time police officers that will get the village close to having 24-hour-a-day coverage. Police Chief Joe Lyons updated the board on progress at Tuesday night’s meeting. He reports Zach Cartright is scheduled to graduate from the full-time police academy on December 9th. Cartright will then work with other officers until the first of the year when he will begin working on his own. A second hire, Luke Crawford, is scheduled to take the power test next week as a first step to enter into the full-time police officer academy. Lyons says they had a third new officer, but he has now declined that position. The chief is now advertising to try and find a candidate for the other full-time opening.
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
One shot after teens accused of throwing bricks at cars in St. Louis
An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.
wrul.com
Burton And Scott Arrested On Outstanding Warrants
A call to the Carmi Police Department from a Carmi woman in regards to a male in her home breaking items, resulted in the arrest of both occupants of the home on separate warrants. Police responded to 713 Burrell Street Thursday November 10th. At around 11:20 p.m. Officer’s with the CPD arrested 46 year old Patti M Burton on a Edwards County warrant for deceptive practice. A complaint was filed against Burton in April of 2021. She paid $250 bond and $20 in fees and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
wgel.com
Structure Destroyed By Fire On Bohle Ave.
Area firefighters were called into action just after 5:30 AM Friday. Shoal Creek firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bohle Avenue and requested mutual aid from the Greenville and New Douglas fire districts. The blaze involved a 25X40 foot storage structure, which was a total loss.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 11/16 – Virginia ‘Ginny’ M. Holderly
Virginia “Ginny” M. Holderly, 84, of Kinmundy, Illinois went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Doctor’s Nursing Home in Salem, IL. She was born on September 4, 1938 in Chicago, IL to Russell and Mary Hudson. She married...
WTHI
Building collapses on Main Street in Olney
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn more information about a building collapse in Richland County. The front of the Olney Cleaners building collapsed late Friday evening. The building is located at 410 Main Street, next to Hovey's Diner in Olney. Main Street between North Boone Street...
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
Comments / 0