Police arrest man for allegedly breaking into locker room during game at Oral Roberts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke into a locker room during a basketball game at Oral Roberts University. Police say during a men's basketball game at ORU on Nov. 11, a man entered a secure area and gained access to the locker room where he stole personal items from some of the players.
City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
Portion of Highway 75 in Tulsa County dedicated to Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A portion of US Highway 75 in Tulsa County was dedicated Tuesday afternoon to former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Captain Larry Jackson. Jackson was from Collinsville and was killed in a plane crash in 2008. He flew for OHP for nearly 20 years. The plane crashed...
Beggs Public Schools returns to in-person classes after 7 virtual days due to no water
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Beggs Public School students will be returning to in-person classes on Wednesday, after going virtual since Nov. 7 due to no water. BPS first canceled classes on Friday, Nov. 4 due to no water, but the district said it would reschedule a virtual day for Friday, Nov. 18.
Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
Window repairman says he pulled adults out of home in BA murder-suicide
A local window repairman says he broke through the front door of a Broken Arrow home and immediately saw two people on the floor dead after what police say was a murder-suicide.
Tulsa police searching for person of interest suspected of cashing stolen checks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is requesting help in identifying the person pictured. Police say this person is suspected of attempting to cash several stolen checks. Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact Set. Angel via email at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car
A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
Man Hit And Killed While Working In Sand Springs
A trash truck driver was hit and killed Nov. 14 while crossing the street near Sand Springs, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 44-year-old Clarence Bond, Jr., from Tulsa got off the trash truck to cross the street, when he was hit and killed by a woman driving a car.
Tulsa Fire Department reminding residents to be careful when using space heaters
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As Oklahomans run their heaters for the first time this year to stay warm, the Tulsa Fire Department wants to make sure families are staying safe. Fire officials say that many people turn to portable space heaters for warmth, but each year, about 1,700 house fires are caused by heating devices.
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
Tulsa police trying to identify man suspected of stealing credit cards from vehicle
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man seen in the photos. Police say that on October 11, a woman reported she was working out at a gym near 51st and Memorial. The woman told police that she received an alert...
Gun buyback in Tulsa turns guns into garden tools
TULSA, Okla. — A team of blacksmiths, all of whom were military veterans, broke down guns that will soon be turned into garden tools. The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry said Tulsa’s very first “Guns to Garden Tools” event was a success. They said people dropped off 57...
Tulsa Area United Way extends fundraising campaign in hopes of meeting goal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Originally, the Tulsa Area United Way was hoping for a different story Tuesday night. "We were supposed to come together tonight to celebrate the end of our fundraising campaign for the fall of $25,913,704," said CEO Alison Anthony. Instead, a bold update plastered on their...
Tulsa turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is turning blue for Diabetes Awareness Month. The Guthrie Green's Sunday concert series is wrapping up with an event ahead of Monday's World Diabetes Day. There were booths with information on diabetes and a blood drive along with live music. As the sun went...
Owasso Public School libraries to screen graphic novels for explicit content
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It was a unanimous vote of the Owasso School Board, approving a new policy in which every graphic novel, prior to being added to the school library, will be inspected for sexually explicit content and extreme vulgarity. "I actually feel great, it's almost verbatim what...
