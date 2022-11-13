ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

KTUL

City of Tulsa announces $15,000 sign-on bonus to be offered for new police officers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, Mayor GT Bynum announced at the State of the City address that the City of Tulsa will now offer a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new police officers. TPD says they offer paid training in the academy, opportunities to work in special units, a take-home vehicle, retirement pension, full benefits, and career growth in the law enforcement field.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa ministry transforms unwanted guns into garden tools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Metropolitan Ministries is taking action to curb gun violence. TMM, in partnership with District 3 City Councilor Crista Patrick, Oklahoma Conference of the United Methodist Church and Dawson Creative Guild, is transforming weapons into something that nurtures life instead of taking it. On Saturday,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested for shooting alleged burglar

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man who shot another man whom he believed to be a thief. TPD says at 3 a.m. Monday morning, officers responded to a call at a home near 81st and Harvard in reference to a shooting. When police...
TULSA, OK
wastetodaymagazine.com

American Waste Control driver dies after being struck by car

A waste collection employee of American Waste Control, Tulsa, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by a car on Nov. 14, reports News On 6 KOTV of Tulsa. The crash took place at 209 West Ave. in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, shortly before 6 a.m., reports KOTV.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police officers catch 'Weekly Most Wanted' after short bicycle chase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested the "weekly most wanted" suspect after a short bicycle chase on the Gilcrease Expressway. TPD has been looking to arrest Isaac Omeilia since at least October, when Omeilia evaded officers during a chase. Early Sunday morning, officers found Omeilia riding...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Guilty plea keeps man out of jail in Sand Springs crash that killed 3

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Steven Wade Jameson entered a plea to a reduced charge Monday, nearly 13 years after a crash killed a family of three in Sand Springs. Jameson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter Monday, versus the three first-degree manslaughter charges he pleaded guilty to in 2011. He served four years of a 24-year prison sentence before Tulsa County Judge James Caputo vacated his sentence and allowed him to withdraw his original plea.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Area United Way extends fundraising campaign in hopes of meeting goal

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Originally, the Tulsa Area United Way was hoping for a different story Tuesday night. "We were supposed to come together tonight to celebrate the end of our fundraising campaign for the fall of $25,913,704," said CEO Alison Anthony. Instead, a bold update plastered on their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa turns blue for Diabetes Awareness Month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa is turning blue for Diabetes Awareness Month. The Guthrie Green's Sunday concert series is wrapping up with an event ahead of Monday's World Diabetes Day. There were booths with information on diabetes and a blood drive along with live music. As the sun went...
TULSA, OK

