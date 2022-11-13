ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

California Closets offers custom storage options

(WSYR-TV) — Their name is California Closets, but their mission is providing storage solutions for the entire house. Joy Rafferty is the owner of California Closets Syracuse, and she has lot of answers for clutter and organization in your home. Joy joined us this morning from the California Closets...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Tips to help save you money this Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many locals are feeling the impact of inflation. With many stores attempting to ease the inflation prices, it appears to be difficult for locals to gobble up those deals due to the long-term inflation that has been robbing locals of money for almost a year.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road

License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday

ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
ROME, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: Why are stores short on lettuce?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A problem with produce is producing the latest Your Stories Q&A. Why is there a shortage of lettuce in grocery stores?. Other viewers noticed supply issues in restaurants too. It appears the wild weather seen out west is wreaking havoc on crops. Drought conditions, followed...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday

OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
OSWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Fulton Police wear special uniforms to support military families

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Members of the Fulton Police Department are showing their support to local military families by wearing camouflage pants and custom T-shirts this November. The act is to show honor for Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month. “These special uniforms salute both the veterans and families...
FULTON, NY
localsyr.com

Gas prices are on the rise again locally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices locally have now surpassed the national average yet again after months of us dodging the price hike. The national average is now $3.77, down $0.03 from November 7. Local drivers are now feeling pain at the pump again as gas prices across NY...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts through the weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY

