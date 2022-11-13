Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
localsyr.com
California Closets offers custom storage options
(WSYR-TV) — Their name is California Closets, but their mission is providing storage solutions for the entire house. Joy Rafferty is the owner of California Closets Syracuse, and she has lot of answers for clutter and organization in your home. Joy joined us this morning from the California Closets...
localsyr.com
Tips to help save you money this Thanksgiving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Thanksgiving just around the corner, many locals are feeling the impact of inflation. With many stores attempting to ease the inflation prices, it appears to be difficult for locals to gobble up those deals due to the long-term inflation that has been robbing locals of money for almost a year.
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
localsyr.com
Syracuse DPW prepares for first snowfall, still in need of drivers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The first snowfall of the season for Central New York means it’s go time for the Syracuse DPW and while they prepare the plows to head out into the snow they’re still struggling to find adequate staff needed to get the job done. Syracuse...
WKTV
Grand opening of two Rome businesses set for Friday
ROME, N.Y. -- On Friday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for two Rome businesses, celebrating their grand openings. The Balanced Chef originally opened back in 2015 with a vision of putting a healthy twist on fast food, with portion-controlled ready-to-eat meals. They started out online, delivering meals to customers' homes. In March of 2021, they decided to open their first physical location in Rome.
WKTV
Christmas on Main Street returning to Utica's Union Station after 2-year hiatus
UTICA, N.Y. – Christmas on Main Street is returning to Union Station in Utica on Saturday after a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo and cookies and hot cocoa all day – all for free.
localsyr.com
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Santa’s Village Getting Bigger at Rome Home Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
There's a home in Rome that is magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. Just like the Grinch's heart, it's getting bigger with a few new additions to the lights display. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a holiday experience for the whole family that...
Village of Baldwinsville announces road closings for Turkey Trot and Parade of Lights
BALDWINSVILLE — The village of Baldwinsville is preparing for two big events associated with the holiday season: the annual Kiwanis Turkey Trot and the Parade of Lights/Tree Lighting ceremony. The Turkey Trot is set for Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24) with events starting at 9 a.m. The Parade of Lights/Tree...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Why are stores short on lettuce?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A problem with produce is producing the latest Your Stories Q&A. Why is there a shortage of lettuce in grocery stores?. Other viewers noticed supply issues in restaurants too. It appears the wild weather seen out west is wreaking havoc on crops. Drought conditions, followed...
Winter Wear Giveaway At East Park In Oswego On Thursday
OSWEGO – This Thursday, November 17 from 11 to 3 p.m. winter coats, hats, scarves, mittens, and more will be given away at Washington Square Park (East Park) in Oswego. This event is hosted and supported by a group of local non-profit organizations and businesses, including The Desens House (desenshouse.org), Bridge to Hope, Second Chances, Fruit Valley Orchard, The Connection Point Inc., Upward Graphics, VOW Foundation, and Elim Grace Church.
whcuradio.com
Family of injured Ithaca firefighter starts online fundraiser
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of an injured Ithaca firefighter is raising money. Zack Weber fell Wednesday from his tree stand. Weber was airlifted to Upstate Medical University for treatment of a spinal cord injury, which has left him immobile. Reports say Weber fell 25 feet. Weber’s family...
Ice buildup knocked out power for thousands in Oswego County, most restored
Pennellville, N.Y. — Ice buildup from Central New York’s first snowstorm left thousands without power in Oswego County Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., around 2,200 National Grid customers were without power, said Jared Pavanti, a National Grid spokesperson. By 8 a.m. power was restored to all but 430 customers, Pavanti said.
localsyr.com
TSA looking to hire at Syracuse Hancock International Airport with a major sign-on bonus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be conducting a series of recruitment events in November and December to hire additional officers to work at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in preparation for the highly anticipated bust holiday travel season. According to the Transportation Security Administration, there...
localsyr.com
Fulton Police wear special uniforms to support military families
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Members of the Fulton Police Department are showing their support to local military families by wearing camouflage pants and custom T-shirts this November. The act is to show honor for Veterans and Military Family Appreciation Month. “These special uniforms salute both the veterans and families...
localsyr.com
Gas prices are on the rise again locally
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gas prices locally have now surpassed the national average yet again after months of us dodging the price hike. The national average is now $3.77, down $0.03 from November 7. Local drivers are now feeling pain at the pump again as gas prices across NY...
localsyr.com
Alton Brown bringing his “Beyond The Eats” tour to Utica with a holiday twist
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A famous celebrity chef will be heating things up in Utica on November 22. “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats – The Holiday Variant” will be coming to the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m. Brown is predominately known...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts through the weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time to relearn those winter driving skills. Wet snow was falling early across the north country. And depending on where you are, temperatures could be a bit below or above freezing, so some roads could be slick. There’s a winter weather advisory in...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
