The Celtics will go for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night as they face off with the Atlanta Hawks in a battle to top Eastern Conference teams to begin the year. Boston will have a stiff challenge against the Hawks starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young since they will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the matchup. That will place a heavier onus on both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard in their absence. Atlanta will be at full strength beyond swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO