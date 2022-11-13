ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar

What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
DULUTH, MN
MassLive.com

Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency

FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Hawks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will go for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night as they face off with the Atlanta Hawks in a battle to top Eastern Conference teams to begin the year. Boston will have a stiff challenge against the Hawks starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young since they will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the matchup. That will place a heavier onus on both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard in their absence. Atlanta will be at full strength beyond swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Patriots injury report may have revealed why Jake Bailey’s struggling

FOXBOROUGH – It’s fair to wonder what’s going on with Patriots punter Jake Bailey. The All-Pro, who signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension this summer, hasn’t had a great 2022 season. Bailey ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per punt (42.1) and net yards per...
MassLive.com

Trick play ends with former Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘falling on my face’ in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to get tricky by throwing a pass to Tom Brady -- with disastrous results. The Buccaneers were playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany on Sunday when they decided to trot out the wildcat formation. That left running back Leonard Fournette taking the shotgun snap with the 45-year-old quarterback splitting out wide.
TAMPA, FL
MassLive.com

Cooper Kupp injury: Rams WR will have surgery on ankle, head to IR

One of the best players in the NFL will be out of action for at least four games. On Tuesday, Las Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain suffered in his team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. McVay said that the surgery will result in Kupp landing on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four games before he is eligible to return.
MassLive.com

Patriots missing one LB, show unexpected offensive line setup to start practice

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing one linebacker on a gnarly afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. DaMarcus Mitchell wasn’t present for the media portion of practice in freezing mist, while everybody else on the roster was accounted for. It’s the second straight practice the core special teamer has missed, and according to a source, Mitchell is dealing with an illness.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
atozsports.com

Hilarious petition proves how much Bills Mafia loves Josh Allen

Win or lose, Bills Mafia has proven to be the cream of the crop when it comes to fanbases around the NFL. The Buffalo Bills (6-3) fell to the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in a gut-wrenching overtime loss on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen gutted out an injury on his throwing elbow, but came up just short in the end.
BUFFALO, NY
