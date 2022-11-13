Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Patriots reportedly lose this veteran running back for the rest of the NFL season
FOXBOROUGH – If the Patriots are going to add more running back depth this season, it won’t come from their own roster. Although there was early hope that the team could get veteran Ty Montgomery back for the stretch run, it appears that’s no longer the case.
Retired Vikings Players Spotted At a Minnesota Bar
What a great Minnesota Vikings game to watch with great plays on both sides of the ball. Two Retired Vikings players hosted a watch party in Duluth over the weekend. I feel like I'm still trying to pick my jaw up from off the floor after that crazy game in Buffalo. I'm not going to lie, I almost shut the game off at halftime when the Bills were up by 24 - 10. However, I'm so glad I didn't because wow.
Ex-NFL GM predicts Jakobi Meyers will leave the Patriots in free agency
FOXBOROUGH – Where would the Patriots offense be without Jakobi Meyers?. Meyers is well on his way to finishing this year as the Patriots leading receiver for the third-straight season. The 26-year-old leads the Patriots in receptions (40), targets (52), receiving yards (457) and receiving touchdowns (three). Coming off a career-year where he finished with 83 receptions and 866 receiving yards, Meyers is on pace to finish with similar statistics.
MassLive.com
Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week
The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
Buffalo braces for blizzard ahead of Browns/Bills with forecast calling for up to 30 inches of snow
Buffalo is bracing for a possible blizzard with forecasts calling for up to 30 inches of snow ahead of Sunday’s Bills/Browns game at Highmark Stadium.
LeSean McCoy says calling Patriots’ Bill Belichick a legend is ‘bullcrap’
LeSean McCoy wasn’t even being asked about Bill Belichick specifically when he appeared on “The Up and Adams Show” streaming TV show/podcast on FanDuel TV. Host Kay Adams was asking him about coaching, but the retired 12-year NFL running back made a face when she called the Patriots coach “a legend.”
Patriots’ Bill Belichick renews call for replay changes after NFL error
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has long been a proponent of expanding the opportunities for NFL coaches to challenge calls. On his weekly radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, Belichick pointed to a missed call in the Vikings’ 33-30 win over the Buffalo Bills as further evidence to support his argument.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
Celtics vs. Hawks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will go for their eighth straight win on Wednesday night as they face off with the Atlanta Hawks in a battle to top Eastern Conference teams to begin the year. Boston will have a stiff challenge against the Hawks starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young since they will be without Marcus Smart (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) in the matchup. That will place a heavier onus on both Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to hold down the fort at point guard in their absence. Atlanta will be at full strength beyond swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Patriots sign former USFL tight end who put on 30 pounds to play O-line (report)
The New England Patriots have reportedly added an intriguing prospect from the USFL to their practice squad. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have signed Hunter Thedford to their practice squad as an offensive tackle. Here’s the thing: Thedford last played football as a tight end in the USFL after playing tight end in college.
Josh McDaniels’ Raiders lose to Colts after former Patriots star’s game-winner
With the game on the line, Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders decided to go to their best player in wide receiver Davante Adams. There was just one problem: They had to go through former New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore to do it. That proved to be a problem.
MassLive.com
Patriots injury report may have revealed why Jake Bailey’s struggling
FOXBOROUGH – It’s fair to wonder what’s going on with Patriots punter Jake Bailey. The All-Pro, who signed a four-year, $13.5 million extension this summer, hasn’t had a great 2022 season. Bailey ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per punt (42.1) and net yards per...
Michigan Football vs. Illinois, Sherrone Moore & Jesse Minter, Blake Corum, U-M Defense
Michigan is getting it done on both sides of the ball and Sherrone Moore and Jesse Minter are obviously huge reasons why.
Trick play ends with former Patriots QB Tom Brady ‘falling on my face’ in Germany
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tried to get tricky by throwing a pass to Tom Brady -- with disastrous results. The Buccaneers were playing the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany on Sunday when they decided to trot out the wildcat formation. That left running back Leonard Fournette taking the shotgun snap with the 45-year-old quarterback splitting out wide.
Cooper Kupp injury: Rams WR will have surgery on ankle, head to IR
One of the best players in the NFL will be out of action for at least four games. On Tuesday, Las Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain suffered in his team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. McVay said that the surgery will result in Kupp landing on injured reserve, which means he will miss at least the next four games before he is eligible to return.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 first bet on any game this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With Caesars Sportsbook promo code MASSLIVEFULL, new players can sign up this week and bet on a wide variety of action. Daily NBA,...
FTX logo removed from University of California football field
The impact of FTX's bankruptcy on its involvement in sports has begun. The exchange's logo was removed from the University of California's football field.
Patriots missing one LB, show unexpected offensive line setup to start practice
FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing one linebacker on a gnarly afternoon on the backfields at Gillette Stadium. DaMarcus Mitchell wasn’t present for the media portion of practice in freezing mist, while everybody else on the roster was accounted for. It’s the second straight practice the core special teamer has missed, and according to a source, Mitchell is dealing with an illness.
atozsports.com
Hilarious petition proves how much Bills Mafia loves Josh Allen
Win or lose, Bills Mafia has proven to be the cream of the crop when it comes to fanbases around the NFL. The Buffalo Bills (6-3) fell to the Minnesota Vikings (8-1) in a gut-wrenching overtime loss on Sunday. Quarterback Josh Allen gutted out an injury on his throwing elbow, but came up just short in the end.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0