TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel where they found a man who was shot while sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers said he died a short time later. The suspect allegedly turned to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed. She was able to run away, police said.

TITUSVILLE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO