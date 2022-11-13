Read full article on original website
Andreana Benitez
3d ago
dear lord, Please wrap your healing arms around this mother who is fighting for her life. please give her and her family the strength to overcome this battle in their life. in Jesus name I pray, amen
Reply
14
Datron Heath
3d ago
Wow so sad to hear that and definitely praying for her and her family as I reach my arms out towards her reading Psalm:91 for healing and strength!! Get well soon 🙏🙏🙏
Reply
5
Jane plane Doe
3d ago
I pray she pulls through for her little boy and family. Such a sad freak accident. Things happen in a blink.
Reply
10
Related
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Man could have information on Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe could have information about a missing Florida teen who was found dead in a cemetery. Deputies are trying to locate 20-year-old Richard Bryce Vincent and the 1997 Toyota 4Runner, bearing Florida License plate...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 73, dead after crashing homemade plane, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Florida man died shortly after crashing a single-engine homemade plane that he traded another pilot for Tuesday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Blue Ridge Flightpark Airport – a private facility on Maytown Road in...
fox35orlando.com
Florida neighbors build seawall hours before hurricane to save beachside business
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beachside business owner in New Smyrna Beach is relieved her property was spared by the hurricane thanks to the help of her neighbors. Teri Corbett and her husband own a small beachside inn called Angel Inn the Sand. Corbett remembers the fear she felt as Hurricane Nicole moved in last week. Ian destroyed the dunes that protected her property.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of killing girlfriend 'bragged' about her death, gets arrested, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man already serving time in a Tampa prison for attempted murder will now face a murder charge in the 2018 shooting death of his then-girlfriend in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Bobby Lee Story, 57, was arrested on Tuesday and...
fox35orlando.com
Port Orange man selling late wife's Christmas collection to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida man honors wife's memory by selling her Christmas collection. Elves, Santas, snowmen, and the Grinch. If it had to do with Christmas, it was probably in Bryan Salisbury's wife's "Christmas Room." "She loves it, anything to do with Christmas. She would wear stuff with Christmas, anything with Christmas," Bryan...
fox35orlando.com
Body found at home in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is dead and a quiet Orlando neighborhood is left asking questions about what happened. The Orlando Police Department said a call came into 911 Tuesday at 8:03 p.m. about a suspicious person. Officers responding to that call found a man dead in a workshop with a private entrance off the front of the home.
WESH
12-year-old central Florida student arrested for threatening mass shooting
PALM COAST, Fla. — A 12-year-old Indian Trails Middle School student has been arrested after deputies say the student threatened to conduct a mass shooting. According to the Flagler County Sheriff, the sixth grader sent Snapchat messages about planning to conduct a mass shooting on Nov. 15. "Upon questioning,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Some Volusia County residents say they are frustrated and feel they're not getting enough help from the state. Volusia County is issuing temporary permits to people who live along to coast, so they can put up sand or sandbags to protect their homes that have been damage from Hurricane Nicole.
wbtw.com
16-year-old boy missing found shot dead in Florida cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Florida boy was found dead in a cemetery, according to deputies. Deputies found the body of Kenneth Carr Jr., 16, Wednesday at the Campground Cemetery in Reddick, according to a Monday release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said...
10NEWS
Twin siblings identified as 2 people electrocuted in Central Florida following Nicole's impacts
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of twin siblings have been identified as the two people who died Thursday after they came in contact with a downed power line in the Orange County area left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to a GoFundMe. The brother and...
click orlando
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
fox35orlando.com
Man shoots, kills Florida motel worker, tries to shoot another but gun jams, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville motel employee was shot and killed by a guest staying in a room, who later turned the gun on himself when confronted by officers, police said. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they responded to a shooting at the Siesta Motel where they found a man who was shot while sitting in a courtyard with another employee. Officers said he died a short time later. The suspect allegedly turned to shoot the other employee when his gun jammed. She was able to run away, police said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man found dead in lake after taking boat out for ride, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was found dead in Theresa Lake Sunday, hours after taking his pontoon boat out for a ride Saturday afternoon, according to deputies. The Volusia Sheriff's Office identified the man as Richard Barker, 67, of Deltona. Authorities said neighbors spotted his body floating about 30 yards from the shoreline at 970 Peru Court.
fox35orlando.com
Person shot while waiting in car at McDonald's drive-thru in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is expected to recover after being shot while sitting in a car at a McDonald's drive-through Monday night, according to police. Officers said it happened on West Colonial Drive around 11 p.m. The Orlando Police Department is working to learn who was driving the second...
fox35orlando.com
2 people electrocuted by fallen power line during Hurricane Nicole were brother and sister, deputies say
A man and woman killed during Hurricane Nicole after both apparently came into contact with a fallen power line last week were brother and sister, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO identified them as Kahlil Malik Sapp, 23, and Kianna Shaundadrea Sapp, also 23. Both share the same...
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
fox35orlando.com
Missing your cell phone after EDC weekend? OPD recovers dozens of stolen items
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Orlando police officers are working to reunite dozens of stolen cell phones with their rightful owners. OPD said over 70 phones were stolen during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) this past weekend. "Through taking proactive steps in their investigative efforts, detectives were able to arrest 3...
WESH
Deputies identify siblings electrocuted by downed power lines in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two adult siblings are dead due to electricity from downed power lines in Orange County. Officials say it happened Thursday morning in Conway in the area of Bayfront Parkway and East Pershing Avenue. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Khalil Malik Sapp, 23, exited a...
fox35orlando.com
'So senseless': Family waiting for answers after pregnant Florida mom shot, killed in her car
SANFORD - Kaylin Fiengo's family remembered her as fun, loving, and happy – and they're now looking to find the person that killed her. Fiengo, 18, was found dead inside her car on Friday night at Coastline Park in Sanford, Florida. She was roughly 13 weeks pregnant with her second child, a baby girl. She already has a one-year-old son.
WESH
Missing Central Florida teen found dead at cemetery
REDDICK, Fla. — A missing 16-year-old from Marion County has been found dead. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead at Campground Cemetery in Reddick one day after being reported missing by family members. Deputies determined that Carr had been shot and...
Comments / 24