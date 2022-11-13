ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Fantasy In Lights returns to Olin Park

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xuAs_0j9L84Tz00

MADISON, Wis. — There are not many better signs that the holiday season is right around the corner than the return of Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

The lights shined at Olin Park on Saturday for the first time this year. This year marks the 34th-annual Holiday Fantasy in Lights.

The first light show was in 1989 at Warner Park. The show began with just 11 displays but has now grown to over 50.

“We enjoy doing it, too,” IBEW #159 business manager Mike Killian said. “We enjoy giving it back to the community for this, and it’s a good family event — especially when you get a little snow on the ground .”

The lights will stay on, from dusk to dawn, until New Year’s Day.

