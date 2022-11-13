ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen active but Bills down 3 starters against Vikings

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago

Minnesota could attack Buffalo's depleted secondary.

Josh Allen is officially active and so is linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was questionable for Buffalo Bills ahead of Sunday's noon kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

But the plot has thickened some with Adam Schefter reporting that Allen was not spotted on the field during pregame warmups.

Seven players are inactive for the Bills, including starting safety Jordan Poyer, starting defensive end Greg Rousseau and starting cornerback Tre'Davious White.

The Vikings will be fully healthy with the exception of two defensive starters, cornerback Cam Dantzler and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson. Dantzler was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss at least four games. Tomlinson is inactive for a second consecutive game and is considered week-to-week.

