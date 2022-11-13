Read full article on original website
‘Wakanda Forever’ Review: Messy Black Panther Sequel Still Pays Loving Tribute to Chadwick Boseman
The last thing that we see Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa do in 2018’s “Black Panther” is appear before the United Nations, where he reveals to the world that his African nation of Wakanda has secretly been a superpower for several thousand years. While the character would go on to appear in some other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies before the actor who played him succumbed to colon cancer in August 2020 — an illness that Boseman had endured with almost Wakandan privacy — T’Challa’s mid-credits declaration has since assumed the haunted urgency of a man’s dying wish. T’Challa’s defining act as the...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
Here is how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' handles Chadwick Boseman's death in the film
The star of the first "Black Panther" movie died before the sequel could be filmed. Here's how the sequel pays tribute to the actor.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes Marvel history with international premiere
As the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever approaches, the film is already making history. The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther had a momentous debut on November 6 at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, marking the first time a Marvel movie has ever held a premiere in the Nigerian capital.
BET
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
TechRadar
When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to Disney Plus?
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released on Disney Plus? Right now, the short answer is: we don't know, but we suspect it'll be January 2023. Following its theatrical release, you might be wondering when the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie will join its siblings on one of the world's best streaming services. Below, we take a look at when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to launch on Disney Plus, using the platform's other Marvel movie releases to gauge when it could make the leap from the big to the small screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ annihilates the box office with a record-breaking opening weekend
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie topping the box office is hardly noteworthy when it’s the bare minimum expected from the all-conquering franchise, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has nonetheless managed to live up to the hype and expectation by setting an impressive record. With an estimated domestic debut of...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar Buzz Is Already Building for One of the Film's Stars
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is making waves at the box office. Through Sunday, the Ryan Coogler picture has grossed a monstrous $300 million at box office around the world. Not only that, but the film is a hit with critics, currently sporting an 84-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also happens to be a hit was movie-goers, with one of the production's actions becoming an Oscar favorite for many.
Collider
Lupita Nyong'o Wept When She Read the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Script
It's no secret the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was faced with something of an emotional Everest in the making of the film. As well as grieving the loss of the actor behind the titular hero, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, the crew had Boseman's mammoth off-screen legacy to contend with.
8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel’s Phase 4 comes to an end with a bang as Black Panther Wakanda Forever has hit theaters all over the world. With it comes a story about loss and acceptance, plus all the complexities of ruling a nation in a world ravaged by Thanos and other superhuman threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And […] The post 8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne Felt Awe In Her First Scene With Angela Bassett
It's no secret that the original cast of 2018's "Black Panther" was filled with talent, having the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa at the helm, not to mention the supporting performances from the incomparable Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, and the likes of Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia and Letitia Wright as Shuri. Michael B. Jordan provided what is arguably one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's greatest villains ever in Erik Killmonger, with Winston Duke's M'Baku, Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi, and Danai Gurira's Okoye playing more than essential roles in T'Challa's journey. "Captain America: Civil War" notably gave us only an introduction to T'Challa and his father T'Chaka (John Kani), so every other character and Wakanda itself was brand new in "Black Panther."
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
Essence
'Wakanda Forever' Earns $330 Million In Biggest November Opening Of All Time
The Marvel sequel pulled the domestic Box Office out of an ongoing slump, drawing diverse audiences to theaters across the country. Wakanda Forever drew millions to the theaters this weekend, filling seats with fans eager to see the next chapter of the Black Panther lore. Unsurprisingly, the Marvel sequel raked in a record-breaking amount, opening at #1 at the box office, shattering Fall film premiere records, and pulling domestic ticket sales out of a record slump.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!
Black Moviegoers Showed Up and Showed Out! ‘Wakanda Forever’ Opening Scores $180M
Black Panther fans have waited four years for a return to Wakanda since the film debuted in 2018, and the new Disney and Marvel Studios production spiked box office sales over the weekend. According to CNBC, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, earned an estimated $180 million during its domestic debut, the...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Clears $204M+, Eyes $70M+ 2nd Weekend As Counterprogramming Tries To Find Life – Box Office Preview
A very vibrant runway leading into Thanksgiving for sure for movie theaters as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is headed for a second weekend down around -60% for $70M-$72M. Through five days, the Ryan Coogler-directed Disney and Marvel Studios sequel has amassed $204.8M with Tuesday earning $12.4M, the third best Tuesday of November after Frozen 2 ($20.8M, Nov. 26, 2019) and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($15.96M, Nov. 26, 2013).
